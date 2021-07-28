Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
15:51 Uhr
4,015 Euro
-0,005
-0,12 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.07.2021 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document.

2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document. 
28-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Availability of the 
2020/21 Universal Registration Document 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 28, 2021 - 2CRSi announces that it has filed on July 27, 2021 with the Autorité des Marchés 
Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2020/21 (period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 
2021) under the number R.21-041. 
 
The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: 
 - the 2020/21 Annual Financial Report, consisting of the consolidated accounts, the annual accounts, the management 
  report and the reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto, 
 - the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, 
 - the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments, 
 - information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors, 
 - the description of the share buyback program, 
 - the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of August 31, 2021. 
 
The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's 
website (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/). An English version of the document 
will also be available in the coming weeks. 
 
- END - 
 
Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and 
environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group 
today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more 
than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Avaibility of the 2020/21 URD 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1222277 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1222277 28-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
