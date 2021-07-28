DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document. 28-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Availability of the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document Strasbourg (France), July 28, 2021 - 2CRSi announces that it has filed on July 27, 2021 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2020/21 (period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) under the number R.21-041. The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: - the 2020/21 Annual Financial Report, consisting of the consolidated accounts, the annual accounts, the management report and the reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto, - the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, - the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments, - information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors, - the description of the share buyback program, - the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of August 31, 2021. The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/). An English version of the document will also be available in the coming weeks. - END - Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Avaibility of the 2020/21 URD =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 1222277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

