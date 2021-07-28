New dPCR Platform Offers High Multiplexing and Sensitivity for Advancing Cancer Liquid Biopsy Studies, Cell Gene Therapies, Infectious Disease COVID-19 Research, and Environmental Testing

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the launch of its 6-Color Digital PCR Access Program which enables early access to the industry's first Digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels for providing the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market today. This represents a broad portfolio expansion of the Company's original three-color naica system and includes reagents and digital PCR consumables, automated analytical instrumentation, and turnkey visualization software. The commercial launch of the six-color naica system is scheduled for Fall 2021.

"There is undeniable value in detecting and quantifying multiple mutations, viruses and biomarkers from a single sample. The cost versus depth tradeoffs of NGS make it impractical for the routine testing of many samples per day, while multiplex qPCR lacks the precise quantitation and exquisite sensitivity offered by digital PCR," said Matthew Grow, PhD, Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations, Stilla Technologies. "Stilla's new six-color product offers biomedical researchers and clinicians an unprecedented level of digital multiplexing with no compromises in applications ranging from ultra-sensitive liquid biopsies and SARS-CoV-2 variant detection where rare targets are found in large sample volumes, to the absolute quantitation needed in testing such as DNA methylation, viral titering, and disease-related gene amplifications."

Stilla is offering scientists an opportunity to experience the power and flexibility of 6-color Digital PCR by providing a range of options to drive their evaluations, including both hands-on or remote demonstrations of the naica system. Researchers with existing qPCR or dPCR assays may request that their assays be tested using their own samples or opt to use an available 6-color assay from Stilla. On-site demos are available on a first come, first served basis.

"As biology becomes more and more complex, researchers increasingly require next-gen tools to unlock next-gen biological breakthroughs," said Rémi Dangla, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer, Stilla Technologies. "Stilla's six-color Digital PCR aligns with the complexity of biological systems and provides scientists with a superior tool for accelerating biological insights to advance their research and discovery."

Earlier this month, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a settlement order of dismissal on a patent infringement suit brought against Stilla by Bio-Rad Laboratories. Under the terms of the agreement, Stilla Technologies will have access to certain Intellectual Property rights from Bio-Rad in the field of digital PCR, supporting Stilla's strategy for full deployment of its dPCR product and services in key markets.

"We are highly encouraged by this outcome which demonstrates Stilla's steadfast commitment to upholding integrity in all our operations while advancing technological innovation to accelerate research and improve human health," added Dr. Dangla.

For more information on the Crystal Digital PCR Access Program, email demo@stillatechnologies.com or sign up online at: https://www.stillatechnologies.com/6-color-dpcr/.

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the global life sciences company providing a groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR (dPCR) solution that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate development of advanced genetic testing and molecular biology assays for a wide range of applications, including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla aims to make dPCR a lab commodity for life sciences research, therapeutics and omics with its flexible naica system, which incorporates proprietary, cutting-edge microfluidic innovations in addition to unsurpassed customer service and application support. To learn more visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

