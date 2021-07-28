EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Media release
Medacta Expands Hip Revision Portfolio, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Implants for Acetabulum and Femur
"Medacta is constantly striving to provide surgeons with the versatility required to meet their patients' needs, whether it's a complex primary case or a difficult revision," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "By further expanding our Hip Revision Platform, we are well-positioned to meet our goal of being a uniquely valuable partner for hip surgeons worldwide. The introduction of these new products and the next exciting ones that will be launched in the coming months are evidence of our commitment to supporting surgeons in providing personalized treatments for patients, so that they can return to a healthy and active lifestyle," added Siccardi.
An enhancement to the Mpact System for primary and complex hip revision procedures, the Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal is a cementless acetabular ultra-porous titanium shell with a modular polyaxial iliac screw. It provides surgeons with a comprehensive and versatile range of options to address a variety of complex hip replacement cases. The Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal is particularly appropriate in settings with extensive acetabular bone loss or special anatomy as it makes use of the iliac isthmus for support and fixation.
Furthermore, the surgical technique and the instrumentation for both implants have been developed to allow for streamlined implantation, either via a traditional or a minimally invasive anterior approach.
The M-Vizion Femoral Modular Revision System, the core of the Medacta Hip Revision Platform, allows surgeons to feel more confident in the OR when undertaking femoral revision cases. Introduced to the market in 2017 on a restricted basis and expanded in late 2020 with a broader range of options, the M-Vizion was developed with the support of surgeon leaders in the global orthopaedic community. Known for delivering maximum stability and versatility, and for providing a simplified and streamlined procedure, the M-Vizion is now being fully released into the market with positive preliminary results.
"The M-Vizion modular implant design and easy to use instrumentation offer a highly versatile solution, allowing for a reliable and efficient treatment of various femoral bone defects, even in the most difficult revision scenarios," says Prof. Philippe Laffargue, orthopaedic surgeon at the Clinique du Sport et de la Chirurgie Orthopédique (CSCO), in Marcq-en-Barœul, France. "The system provides me with great confidence going into surgery, knowing that I will have the right implant configuration with a secure fixation to meet the specific needs of my patients."
The AMIS-K Long, Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal, 3D Metal B-Cage implants and their cutting-edge concepts will be introduced into the market in selected medical centers following the guidelines of the Medacta Orthopaedic Research and Education (M.O.R.E.) Excellence Clinical Program. Under this program, Medacta releases new products on a restricted basis to conduct voluntary clinical programs in order to further confirm and document their safety and efficacy ahead of their full release.
The Medacta Hip Revision Implant Portfolio, uniquely compatible with the AMIS technique, is supported and complemented by a complete range of dedicated instruments to facilitate both failed implant and cement removal.
The tailored educational offering on revision hip replacement is expanding in parallel with the product portfolio. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on revision techniques and products with personalized high-level educational pathways supporting surgeons with focused activities as they master revision.
To learn more about Medacta's hip portfolio, please visit hip.medacta.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medacta Group SA
|Strada Regina
|6874 Castel San Pietro
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 696 6060
|E-mail:
|info@medacta.ch
|Internet:
|www.medacta.com
|ISIN:
|CH0468525222
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222285
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1222285 28.07.2021