Revenue Growth in H1 2021, Driven by Domestic and V&T Activities

Back to Positive Corporate EBITDA Corporate Operating Free Cash Flow in Q2 2021

Continued Tight Cost Control Confirming Lowered Breakeven & Limited Cash Consumption in Q2 2021

Connect Plan Rollout Well on Track

H1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue growth in H1 2021: up +3.6% 1 to €842m, with a rebound of +88% 1 in Q2 2021. Strong performance of domestic markets in Q2 2021, both in the US and Europe

to €842m, with a rebound of +88% in Q2 2021. Strong performance of domestic markets in Q2 2021, both in the US and Europe Positive Corporate EBITDA to +€20m in Q2 2021 thanks to strict control of fixed and semi-fixed costs, confirming lowered breakeven

Limited increase in Corporate net debt as at 30 June 2021 vs March 2021: +€67m to €266m, with positive Corporate Operating FCF of +€16m in Q2 2021

Robust Corporate liquidity position: €447m as at 30 June 2021

SARF refinancing for €1.7bn, with a maturity extended from July 2021 to July 2024

OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Reasonably optimistic for Q3 2021, with a contrasted picture: positive pricing impact likely to continue; rebound in the Travel Leisure segment in the US well oriented while the gradual European recovery remains more volatile and exposed to travel restrictions, due to fast-spreading "Delta variant". Overall, limited long-haul traffic expected in H2 2021. Possible impact of the shortage of semiconductor components on vehicles deliveries

As a consequence, the Group is not yet in a position to provide full guidance for the FY 2021. However, assuming no further deterioration on travel restrictions and extended shortage of semiconductors: The Group is confident that 2021 revenues will increase significantly compared to 2020 Corporate net debt expected in the range of €300-350m for the FY 2021



On track to deliver the first steps of strategic "Connect" roadmap

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"Over the first 2021 semester, the Travel Leisure environment slightly improved in Europe and continued to show healthy recovery in the US. In this context, Europcar Mobility Group recorded a rebound in revenue vs H1 2020, at +3.6%, with Q2 2021 revenue almost doubled vs LY.

In line with its cost adaptation plan to mitigate the impact of the sanitary crisis, the Group continued to manage daily operations with strict discipline, allowing for further reduction of its breakeven point and cash optimization.

As already stated at the occasion of our first quarter publication, the roll out of our strategic roadmap, "Connect", is well on track, with significant achievements and deliveries over the course of H1, with notably the implementation of new go-to-market by Service Line, the successful launch of a very innovative, highly flexible subscription model for professionals, as well as the ramp-up of the "One Connected Fleet" program.

Regarding Q3 2021 onwards, our views remain cautious. Although we see reasons to be reasonably optimistic regarding what is ahead of us, based on a very healthy business dynamic in the US and as vaccination rates increase at a fast pace, the spread of the delta variant generates uncertainties, again.

We are nevertheless confident that we have created the operational conditions to rebound strongly as soon as the sanitary conditions significantly improve, and anticipate 2021 FY revenue to be significantly higher than in 2020, along with a Corporate net debt under control."

TRAVEL LEISURE IN H1 2021

The trend in Travel Leisure industry has evolved significantly since the beginning of the year with disparities across countries, depending on governments' decisions to ease restrictions and to open up travel again, as well as on the speed of the vaccination campaigns.

In Q1 2021, the whole industry remained globally challenging in Europe with lockdowns, travel restrictions and stringent sanitary constraints. During that quarter, the US started to strongly rebound (confirmed in Q2) with domestic air traffic recovering, owing to widespread vaccination campaigns.

In Q2 2021, domestic travel in Europe slightly improved with travel restriction ease and increased vaccinated people (48%2 on average of the population aged 18+ in France, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany early July 2021 compared to 7% at the end of Q1 2021). But business remained constrained due to sudden and unexpected rule changes from Governments on travelling and lack of coordination across countries in Europe creating confusion among population, as the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus, prompted new travel restrictions. During that period, international travel remained low.

Q2 2021 financial results

All data in €m, except if mentioned Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Number of rental days (million) 14.3 9.5 50.5% 50.5% Average Fleet (thousand) 210.0 258.3 -18.7% -18.7% Financial Utilization rate 74.9% 40.4% Total revenues 486.2 257.9 88.5% 88.0% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 19.7 (144.5) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 4.0% Operating Income (5.7) (178.8) 96.8% Income before taxes (49.5) (228.4) -78.3% Net profit/loss (46.1) (181.2) -74.6% Corporate Free Cash Flow 16.2 (159.5) Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 266.0 1 250.5

NB: Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

H1 2021 financial results

All data in €m, except if mentioned H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Number of rental days (million) 26.0 27.0 -3.7% -3.7% Average Fleet (thousand) 198.7 275.5 -27.9% -27.9% Financial Utilization rate 72.4% 53.9% Total revenues 842 815 3.3% 3.6% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) (25) (209) Operating Income (90.0) (267.2) Income before taxes (131.6) (363.5) Net profit/loss (122.7) (286.2) Corporate Free Cash Flow (83.8) (296.3) Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 266.0 1 250.5

NB: Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

No change in perimeter between H1 2021 and H1 2020. As a reminder, the last 2 acquisitions were Fox Rent A Car in the US consolidated in November 2019 and franchisees in Norway and Finland in July 2019.

PROFIT LOSS IN THE FIRST HALF 2021

Management Account presentation: H1 2020 and H1 2021 accounts are presented under IFRS 16, unless explicitly mentioned

Revenue and Profit Loss are analyzed through the evolution at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Reported changes are in Appendix.

All data in €m H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency H1 2019 PF % Change at constant

perimeter* Total revenue 841.9 814.8 3.6% 1 440.7 -41.6% Average fleet size ('000) 198.7 275.5 -27.9% 324.3 -38.7% Rental days volume (in Million) 26.0 27.0 -3.7% 43.7 -40.5% Utilization rate 72.4% 53.9% 74.6% Fleet holding costs (238.2) (333.6) 28.5% (380.1) 37.3% Variable costs (309.5) (322.3) 3.5% (494.0) 37.3% Sales and marketing expenses (6.7) (10.3) 35.5% (21.0) 68.3% Fleet financing costs (46.6) (58.1) 19.3% (66.5) 30.0% Direct variable costs (600.9) (724.4) 16.7% (961.6) 37.5% Margin after Direct costs 241.0 90.4 164.6% 479.2 -49.7% In of revenue 28.6% 11.1% 33.3% Network (125.3) (152.9) 17.4% (218.0) 42.5% HQ Costs (140.5) (146.2) 3.7% (186.0) 24.5% Fixed semi-fixed costs (265.8) (299.0) 10.7% (404.0) 34.2% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) (24.8) (208.7) 75.1 In of revenue 5.2% Depreciation excluding vehicle fleet: (68.4) (77.1) 11.8% (75.1) 9.0% Non-recurring income and expense (18.5) (20.4) (26.0) Other financing income and expense not related to the fleet (42.3) (57.3) 25.8% (76.6) 44.8% Net financial restructuring costs 22.3 of w/h non-recurring impact (13.6) of w/h financial result impact (IFRIC 19 Transaction costs) 35.9 Profit/loss before tax (131.6) (363.5) (102.6) Income tax 8.8 77.2 22.4 Share of profit/(loss) of associates (0.1) Net profit/(loss) incl. IFRS 16 (122.8) (286.2) (80.3)

* Change at constant perimeter: refers to the change between H1 2019 and H1 2021. Constant perimeter includes Fox consolidated in November 2019 franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019.

Variable costs: Revenue related costs, rental related costs, fleet operating costs and others

Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

1. From revenue to MADC in H1 2021

Strong recovery in revenue in Q2 2021

As explained in previous statements and reflected in the revenue table below, the Group 's organization is now structured around 3 Service Lines as to respond to specific mobility use cases and design the appropriate offers and associated customer journey.

Leisure customers: expectations on price competitiveness and speed to serve. Main use cases: Travel Leisure

expectations on price competitiveness and speed to serve. Main use cases: Travel Leisure Professional customers: planned and contracted operations with flexibility on solutions, quality of service as a must and a strong network. Main use cases: vehicles replacement, business travel, fleet services, local mobility for businesses

planned and contracted operations with flexibility on solutions, quality of service as a must and a strong network. Main use cases: vehicles replacement, business travel, fleet services, local mobility for businesses Proximity customers: looking for higher accessibility of the service. Main use cases: vehicle substitute for long term and on-demand solutions like carsharing.

On a proforma basis (i.e. at constant perimeter and exchange rates), total revenue increased by +3.6% to €842m in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020 with rental days down -3.7%. This highlights a contrasted picture between the 2 quarters: -36% in Q1 2021 and +88% in Q2 2021 despite no Easter effect. First quarter performance reflected the heavy impact of the travel ban and various lockdown restrictions (vs an extremely solid performance over the first two months of 2020). Second quarter recovered on travel restrictions ease and positive pricing due to the shortage of supply driven by semiconductors, while comparing with very low levels in Q2 2020. Like in Q1 2021, the performance in Q2 2021 came from the rebound of domestic markets, the remarkable growth in the US and the resilience of Vans Trucks, driven by home delivery e-commerce and the launch of new service solutions.

Compared to Q2 2019, volumes and prices caught up month by month in Q2 2021, gradually reducing the gap: -47% in April, -39% in May and -37% in June, leading to a -41% drop overall.

€m H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change % Change at constant

currency Proximity 95.5 112.9 -15.5% -16.0% Professional 286.2 297.5 -3.8% -4.3% Leisure 254.1 222.9 14.0% 16.3% CARS 635.8 633.3 0.4% 0.7% VANS TRUCKS 172.4 145.1 18.9% 18.5% Rental Revenues (incl. Mobility) 808.2 778.4 3.8% 4.1% Other income (incl. franchisee) 33.7 36.4 -7.3% -6.7% Total Revenues 841.9 814.8 3.3% 3.6%

€m Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change % Change at constant

currency Proximity 56.8 39.5 43.7% 42.4% Professional 156.1 109.9 42.1% 40.3% Leisure 167.1 34.8 380.7% 400.4% CARS 380.0 184.2 106.3% 105.8% VANS TRUCKS 87.3 66.0 32.3% 31.6% Rental Revenues (incl. Mobility) 467.3 250.2 86.8% 86.2% Other income (incl. franchisee) 18.9 7.7 145.8% 145.4% Total Revenues 486.2 257.9 88.5% 88.0%

CARS: revenue more than doubled to €380m in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020, driven by volumes (+59%) and strong price increase (+30%) due to the excess demand on supply as well as a decrease in rental duration. Among the 3 Service Lines, Leisure recorded the strongest growth (a 5-fold revenue increase), driven by the Low-Cost segment.

The analysis below details the performance of CARS by Service Line:

Leisure Service Line, which mainly relates to activity in airports and railways, benefited from the strong rebound in the Low-Cost segment driven by Goldcar in Spain and Fox-Rent-A-Car in the US, despite no recovery in international traffic.

which mainly relates to activity in airports and railways, benefited from the strong rebound in the Low-Cost segment driven by Goldcar in Spain and Fox-Rent-A-Car in the US, despite no recovery in international traffic. Professional Service Line : benefited from long-term solutions (LTS) which are bringing agility and flexibility to businesses in an uncertain environment.

: benefited from long-term solutions (LTS) which are bringing agility and flexibility to businesses in an uncertain environment. Proximity Service Line:local mobility on-demand recovered strongly in Q2 2021, driven by volumes and favorable prices due to the shortage of vehicles and minimum rental duration of 4 hours from April 2021 in all cities. This confirms the shift of urban customers towards alternatives to vehicle ownership with a high proportion of repeat business.

VANS TRUCKS: the BU performed extremely well, back to 2019 levels: revenue was up +31% to €87m in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year. The performance was mostly attributable to volume growth driven by Supersites, which perfectly fit Corporate clients' demand and the success from new long-term solutions launches (LTS). Like in previous quarters, the solid performance benefited from home delivery e-commerce.

MADC (Margin after Direct Costs): a solid performance owing to outstanding fleet management and a flexibilized cost model

MADC increased by 2.7x to €241m in H1 2021 from €90m in H1 2020, resulting in a strong rebound in margin to 28.6% (11.1% in H1 2020), close to profitability recorded in H1 20193 at 33.3%.

The Group continued to strongly focus on adapting its fleet holding and variable costs thanks to a more flexibilized cost model based on buy-back programs and long-term relationships with OEMs. The evolution of the fleet size was contrasted in H1 2021 with 2 distinct trends:

The Group reduced its fleet size by -36% on average in Q1 2021 to 187,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year and -13% versus Q4 2020

For the first time since August 2020, the Group in-fleeted in Q2 2021 to address growing demand ahead of the Summer season by acquiring new vehicles to OEMs and additionally through other channels to mitigate the impact of the chip shortage: compared to average Q1 2021, this represents +34% increase at the end of June 2021 to 251,000 vehicles, or +12% increase on average fleet to 210,000 vehicles

This capacity to adjust the fleet adequately allowed the Group to improve drastically its utilization rate to 72.4% in H1 2021 vs 53.9% in H1 2020.

In all, the Group reduced its "direct and variable costs" by -16.7% to €601m versus H1 2020, whilst revenue was up +3.6% during that period. This good performance has been primarily spurred by fleet holding costs (-29% to €238m), tightly managed and benefiting from favorable price conditions for the resale of used-cars. Variable costs, more related to revenue, declined by 3.5% in H1 2021 on revenue up +3.6%.

Fleet financing costs were down -19% to €47m in H1 2021 (vs H1 2020) in line with the change of Group's fleet.

2. From MADC to Adjusted Corporate EBITDA in H1 2021: positive Adj. Corp. EBITDA in Q2 2021

Compared to H1 2019: As part of the cost reduction plan undertook in 2020, the Group recorded an outstanding performance, lowering its fixed and semi-fixed costs by -34% in H1 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels in H1 2019 (proforma) so as align them to the reduced demand. During that period, revenue was down -42%.

The Group continued to optimize its network and HQs costs through furlough measures, reduction in external spending, pursued renegotiations of rents with network and HQ landlords, station closures up to 25% of the 2019 network (permanent and temporary) or reduced opening hours.

Compared to H1 2020: Fixed and semi-fixed costs were down -11% to €266m in H1 2021 primarily deriving from Network costs (-17%) and to a lower extent by HQs -4%) with higher subsidies for furlough in 2020.

And finally comparedto Q1 2021, total fixed and semi-fixed costs increased by +5% on revenue up +37% sequentially.

This led the Group to record positive Corporate EBITDA of +€20m in Q2 2021. Hence, losses were reduced to -€25m in H1 2021 vs -€209m at the same period last year.

3. From Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to Group net income

Financial income and expenses not related to the fleet: net financing costs not related to the fleet decreased by -26% to -€42.3m in H1 2021 from -€57.3m in H1 2020, due to the positive impact of the conversion of the 2024 Bonds and 2026 Bonds into equity, partially offset by new interests on state guaranteed loans incurred in H1 2021 and increased costs of the facilities (TLB and RCF) put in place post-restructuring.

Non-recurring expenses were contained to -€18.5m in H1 2021 (-€20.4m in H1 2020). As part of the continuation of the Reboot plan, initiated in 2020, they primarily reflected adaptation measures in HQs and Network which have been implemented to deliver a fast payback in adapting the cost base to the new size of the company.

Net financial restructuring costs: +€22.3m in H1 2021, recorded in Q1 2021, split into -€13.6m of restructuring fees (accounted in the P&L) and +€35.9m non-cash income (including +€48m booked under IFRIC 19 accounting standards, coming from the difference between the book value of the debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value of these instruments at the transaction date; and -€12m of previous transaction cost write-off).

Pretax losses, as a result of the above, were significantly reduced from -€364m in H1 2020 to -€132m in H1 2021.

Tax: +€9m in H1 2021 versus +€77m in H1 2020, reflecting a cautious approach with lower activation of tax losses carry-forward compared to the same period last year.

Net income: the Group posted a net loss of -€123m in H1 2021 compared to -€286m in the same period last year.

CORPORATE FREE CASH FLOW CORPORATE NET DEBT IN H1 2021

Corporate Operating Cash Flow in H1 2021

The Group improved significantly its Corporate Operating cash flow in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020 thanks to its positive Corporate EBITDA in Q2 2021 and a strong increase in WC change due to a strong focus on cash collection, more pre-payment from TO brokers and reduced leases expenses linked to stations closures.

Corporate Operating cash flow came in positive territory at +€16m in Q2 2021 after -€100m in Q1 2021.

All data in €m H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2019 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (24.8) (208.6) 81.8 Lease liability repayment (IFRS 16 Impact) (43.0) (53.4) (50.4) Non-recurring expenses (18.3) (21.2) (25.6) Non-fleet capex (26.5) (24.8) (40.5) Change in NFWC and Provisions 41.1 8.2 86.0 Income tax paid (12.4) 3.6 (9.5) Corporate operating free cash flow (83.8) (296.3) 41.9

Limited increase in Corporate Net debt4 at June 30, 2021 versus March 31st, 2021

The Group recorded a sound financial position with a Corporate net debt of €266m at the end of June 2021 compared to €93m5 as at December 31st 2020, highlighting a reduction by one third: €67m in Q2 2021 after €106m in Q1 2021.

The Group recorded sound Corporate liquidity of €447m as at 30 June 2021 versus €515m at 31 March 2021.

CONNECT PLAN: ACCELERATION OF GROUP'S TRANSFORMATION IN H1 2021

The Group has been particularly active in H1 2021 in delivering the first steps of its Connect transformation roadmap.

To meet an increasing need for greater flexibility, and in line with the implementation of new go-to-market approaches, by Service Lines, Europcar Mobility Group launched innovative offers to facilitate the day-to-day life of professionals, thanks to flexible, mid long-term subscription solutions: "Flex", "Superflex", "DuoFlex". These offers are modern and disruptive alternatives to fixed-term leasing or ownership, as they are based on the convenience of a monthly subscription, without the need to commit on a set, long duration.

In the strategic roadmap to develop the "One Connected Fleet" program, the Group is in line with its deployment ramp-up schedule: 67% of the fleet already connected in the UK as of today and Europcar Mobility Group expects to reach 100% at the end of 2021 Q1 2022: 100% of the fleet for Vans Trucks to be connected in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal FY 2022: ~2/3% of the Group fleet to be connected 2023: 100% of the Group fleet to be connected



Key'n Go: is a direct access to car solution, operated by Goldcar, the low-cost brand of Europcar Mobility Group, in 35 key leisure airports in Southern Europe. "Key'n Go" offers are perfectly suited to traveller's expectations, especially in the Covid-19 aftermath: 1/ It is fast: no need to go the desk for paperwork and get the vehicle keys, no queuing; 2/ It is hassle-free: with "Key'n Go", coverage and roadside assistance are bundled in the rental fee; 3/ It is contactless, thus providing additional safety to those who wish to limit human interactions and travel with confidence. On arrival, customers can directly access their vehicle (thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each rental, as part of Europcar Mobility Group's "Safety Program").

One sustainable fleet: launched in 2019, the programme aims to reach more than one third of green vehicles (electric, plug-in hybrids and hybrids) in its fleet by the end of 2023.They account for ~6.5% of the total fleet to-date compared to 3% in 2020.

Phase 1 steps of the Group's brand new, unified and strongly integrated IT system, were successfully reached, beginning with Portugal in June, before a progressive, global implementation.

This is a key milestone in the Group's journey towards at scale, fully digitized customer journeys and operations.

FULL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

The Group remains reasonably optimistic for Q3 2021, with a contrasted picture across countries:

Ongoing strong recovery in Travel Leisure in the US (travelers booking with more immediacy, even for trips further out)

Europe: gradual but volatile recovery due to fast-spreading "Delta variant", rollout of vaccination campaigns and EU sanitary pass. Overall, long-haul traffic is expected to be limited in H2 2021

Positive pricing impact likely to continue due to the excess demand over supply given the persisting shortage of semiconductors components and the overall large defleeting in the industry over the past months to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, adjusting to lower demand

Possible impact of the shortage of semiconductor components at OEMs level on vehicles deliveries

In this context, the Group is not yet in a position to provide full guidance for the FY 2021. However, assuming no further deterioration on travel restriction and shortage of semiconductors:

The Group is confident that 2021 revenues will increase significantly compared to 2020 with: Resilience of Leisure and domestic demand Resilient domestic revenue generation driven by Vans Trucks and first positive intake for new service solutions of Professional Services lines Positive impact of pricing

Corporate net debt expected in the range of €300-350m for the FY 2021

The Group is on track to deploy its Connect plan roadmap through the implementation of new engines of growth (Connected cars, LTS, sustainable fleet) and the unified and strongly integrated IT system.

