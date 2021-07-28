Spot Social Fitness, Inc: Social Fitness App-Maker Launches in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Spot Fitness, maker of the Spot social fitness app , has officially launched in Orlando, Florida. Founded on the principle that social support is the most important aspect of staying active, Spot makes it easy for anyone to find opportunities to get active in their area, or as their website describes it: find places to go, things to do, and people to meet.

The location-based app, slated to launch in early 2022, makes it simple to discover the best "spots" to be active, to find events and activities to join, and to connect with a fun and engaging community.

"Connecting people to places where they can get some exercise and to others who have similar interests and fitness levels is a great way to break down some of the barriers that might hold them back," remarked Dr. Sharon Gam, Wellness Coordinator for Seminole County. "I think the Spot app can help people to get moving and improve their well-being, and can even help make our whole community healthier!"

The founders of Spot Fitness had personally experienced how difficult it can be to maintain a fitness routine alone. "When we looked at the data, we discovered just how many people were in the same boat. We realized then that there was a huge market gap and a real need for a solution that could help people find social support to be active. Simply put, a social fitness lifestyle is more enjoyable and leads to sustainable success," explained VP of Business Development Adam Ben-Evi.

Using their existing prototype, the team at Spot has been conducting focus groups in a number of locations. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and follow up surveys showed that over 95% of people would use the app. Excitement over the release of the Spot app, slated for early next year, has clearly been building among those who have seen the prototype.

"I've been buggin out about the Spot app," explained COTA/L, CPT, and former WWE wrestler "Vic Adams," Jay Nobles II. "I saw firsthand how badly this app was needed, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone wants to get back out there and get active, and the Spot App just makes everything much easier with finding a place to do just that."

The Spot team has harnessed such enthusiasm to build a growing fanbase, with many signing up to become Early Adopters in anticipation of the official app launch. As of now, you can still sign up here , although space in the program is limited.

For more information about Spot Fitness, please contact Adam Ben-Evi, VP of Business Development: adam@spotfitness.app

About Spot Fitness

Spot Fitness is the maker of the Spot social fitness app, designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Remember - fitness success is about social support!

Visit Spot at www.spotfitness.app

Sign up as an Early Adopter: go.spotfitness.app

Follow Spot on Facebook: www.facebook.com/spotfitnessapp

Follow Spot on Instagram: www.instagram.com/spotfitnessapp

SOURCE: Spot Social Fitness, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657277/Social-Fitness-App-Maker-Launches-in-Orlando-Florida