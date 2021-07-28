Edmentum Completes Acquisition of Apex Learning

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Edmentum (edmentum.com), a global pioneer in education technology, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Apex Learning, a Seattle-based industry leader in 6-12 digital curriculum. With the addition of Apex Learning, Edmentum will be the premier provider of high-quality K-12 virtual and blended learning programs, supporting millions of students worldwide.

Jamie Candee, Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization said, "I am thrilled to officially welcome Apex Learning to the Edmentum family. Apex Learning is known both for their quality of programs and their educator-focused approach to partnership. We are at an inflection point in education, and this combination strengthens Edmentum's ability to empower teachers to create successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs."

The combined organization will retain the Edmentum company name. Apex will continue to operate under the Apex Learning brand for the upcoming school year, with full support for customers and products.

"Continuity of learning is critical for our partners," said Chris Porter, Apex Learning CEO, "The two organizations are well-balanced in our programs, services, and respective cultures, as well as in the ways we support our customers. I am excited about the future of our combined entity and the innovative ways we will support teachers and students." Porter will continue with the organization as an advisor on Edmentum's Product Advisory Council.

Both Candee and Porter said the combination will drive a dynamic shift in the digital curriculum marketplace. Apex Learning provides a rich and complementary suite of middle school, high school, and advanced placement course offerings. For Edmentum, the acquisition follows a strategic investment in the company by Chicago-based private investment firm The Vistria Group. Apex Learning's prior investor, Education Growth Partners has decided to continue forward with Edmentum and invest back into the combined organization as a minority investor.

"School administrators are facing an unprecedented need in supporting their mission for student progression. This acquisition enhances the tools Edmentum can provide to partner with schools in that mission," said Phil Alphonse, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "This marks a significant investment in Edmentum's future growth, and we are energized to have Apex Learning and their robust instructional programming part of that story."

"Apex Learning has been a beloved brand in the EdTech space for over 20 years. We are proud of what they have accomplished so far and believe that this acquisition by Edmentum will only strengthen their ability to support positive outcomes for students and educators," said Andy Kaplan, Managing General Partner at Education Growth Partners.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., a global leader in education technology, is committed to helping educators individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on 60 years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions like Edmentum Courseware, Exact Path, Study Island, and EdOptions Academy, currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide and internationally. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About Apex Learning

An industry leader in digital learning with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students - from struggling to advanced - strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures, and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com.

About Education Growth Partners

Education Growth Partners ("EGP") is a private equity firm dedicated to investing in proven, high potential learning, knowledge, and workplace companies that offer compelling solutions to unmet needs. The extensive investment expertise of Education Growth Partners' team ensures its companies receive an infusion of highly strategic capital and insight that can accelerate their reach, scale, and impact to create long-term value. Our highly experienced team is composed of investors with operating experience who have a passion for education and behavior change and an understanding of the power of great companies to create opportunities for individuals, organizations, and systems. For more information, please visit www.edgrowth.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based next-generation private investment firm that operates at the intersection of purpose and profit.?We partner with middle-market businesses in Healthcare, Education, and Financial Services that are passionate about growth and committed to the community. Our decision to invest in these areas is driven by our belief in companies producing scalable social value. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and investment professionals with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

