RISC-V International announced the 2021 RISC-V Summit that will bring together the open hardware community for three days of deep technical talks, industry updates, networking, and more. The RISC-V Summit will be held at Moscone West in San Francisco from December 6-8, 2021, and will feature hybrid in-person and virtual activities to connect with a global audience.

"Every year the RISC-V Summit draws larger crowds who gather with other RISC-V engineers and organizations from around the world to network, learn, and fuel the next generation of design," said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V. "We expect to reach an even larger community with both in-person and virtual components for a truly global event."

The RISC-V Summit will highlight RISC-V innovations that span industries, organizations, workloads, and geographies. Attendees will get the latest updates on RISC-V technology advancements and new implementations in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, internet of things (IoT), security, cloud, high performance computing (HPC), and more. The conference will feature three days of exhibits, keynote presentations, and speaking sessions with industry pioneers.

This year, the RISC-V Summit will co-locate with the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) which brings together people from industry, academia, and research who chart the future of innovation for the design and automation of electronic systems and circuits. RISC-V attendees will also gain access to DAC exhibition and SEMICON West expo, along with DAC Keynotes, SKYtalks, TechTalks, and networking opportunities.

"For more than a half century, DAC has served as the industry's essential hub for technical information, insights and networking that drives the future of electronics design," said Harry Foster, General Chair, 58th Design Automation Conference. "We're excited to be able to offer attendees an even richer event experience to inspire their future designs with our partnership with RISC-V Summit."

The RISC-V Summit will take place from Monday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 8. DAC will take place from Sunday, December 5 to Thursday, December 9, 2021. Both the RISC-V Summit and DAC will be held at Moscone West Hall. Both events are co-located together with SEMICON West 2021, which is being held Tuesday, December 7 to Thursday, December 9 at Moscone South hall.

The call for proposals for the RISC-V Summit are now open. The deadline to submit is Friday, September 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Learn more about how to submit a presentation, talk.

Registration for the 2021 RISC-V Summit is now open. Find more details on registration.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 RISC-V Summit will be offered at the Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Startup and University levels. Full details on sponsorships.

More information on the RISC-V Summit.

More information on DAC.

About RISC-V International:

RISC-V is a free and open ISA powering a new era of processor innovation through open collaboration. Founded in 2015, RISC-V International is composed of more than 2,100 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators. The RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on an open, modular architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

RISC-V International, a non-profit organization guided by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of RISC-V International have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.

About Design Automation Conference (DAC):

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 150 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP), embedded systems and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

