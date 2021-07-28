Georgia DaVinci Slate Roofer, Braswell Construction Group, uses DaVinci Slate Roofing to Improve Local Neighborhoods

Best Georgia Roofer, Braswell Construction Group, is improving the look and function of roofs by leveraging beautiful DaVinci Slate roofing.

COVINGTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Braswell Construction Group (BCG) is a preferred partner in the roofing industry known for its exceptional installations and great customer service. BCG is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscapes. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic slate and shake roofing systems. This esteemed accolade and elite status of being named a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor recognizes a heightened level of expertise and experience in installing DaVinci roofing systems.

The Power of DaVinci's Slate Line:

Known for their exceptional reputation in the world of roofing materials, DaVinci offers a long list of products that were created with homeowners in mind. "We are proud to work with a manufacturer that is so focused on the needs of homeowners," says Chris Braswell, CEO of Braswell Construction Group. DaVinci is committed to quality and the various aesthetic needs of its customers. They go above and beyond to provide tiles that last. Their Slate line is made to bring the beauty of a natural slate roof without any of the problems that come with traditional options.

At first glance, homeowners will notice the superior quality difference of the Slate line. It is created to be both versatile and commanding by bringing together an exceptional look and fit. While natural slate is more prone to physical damage, the DaVinci synthetic Slate line was made to be resilient. Natural slate can often end up with tiny fissures caused by exposure to weather like rain and hail, or from the freezing and thawing cycle that can occur throughout the seasons.

The Slate line is made to mirror the aesthetic appearance of natural slate, all while providing superior manufacturing upgrades that make it last much longer. With a hand-crafted finishing touch, these beautiful shingles can add a distinguished appearance to homes of all kinds. Slate tiles offer this while maintaining the neutral beauty of true natural styles.

With this line of tiles, you have access to a wide variety of different sizes, making it possible to invest in a variety of different looks without losing the benefits that these tiles offer. These materials are intentionally engineered to be lighter, all while offering more impact resistance and resistance to fading as well. DaVinci Slate tiles come with a Class 4 Impact Rating, a Class A Fire Rating, certified resistance for wind up to 110 miles per hour, and a lifetime limited warranty just in case. DaVinci made this line of tiles to beat out the challenges of nature, and the reviews show that they have done it.

About DaVinci Roofscapes:

DaVinci Roofscapes is a roofing manufacturer that wants to make the roofing industry better one roof at a time. Committed to natural looks and styles, they provide materials that make homes look gorgeous, offering any home an instant upgrade. Bringing together natural beauty, exceptional performance, and a long-lasting design, they are able to meet the needs of consumers living in a wide range of different environments. As game-changers in the industry, they can bring together years of experience with innovative designs to create products that look great and perform even better.

About Braswell Construction Group:

Braswell Construction Group is a leader in specialty roofer and a DaVinci Roofer Master Contractor. BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

