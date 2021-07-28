Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Amy Ter Haar to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Amy received her Juris Doctor and Master of Laws degrees from Western University and is a member of the Law Society of Ontario. Amy is an accomplished legal counsel and trusted advisor to senior management on risk mitigation, ethics and compliance, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition issues in highly regulated and early-stage companies. Amy is a frequent speaker on the issues of business, law, and technology. She has spoken internationally at the International Telecommunication Union's World Conference, the World Council of Credit Unions, and as a witness before Parliament of Canada. She has been voted as one of Canada's Top Women in FinTech and Blockchain in 2021.

In conjunction with this and effective immediately, Andy Nero has resigned from the Board of Directors to pursue personal interests in his retirement. The Company would like to thank him for all his tireless efforts and contributions to the Company over the past several years and will continue to consult with him as required.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp

Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. is a well capitalized and unified blockchain technology company focused on developing or acquiring relevant and disruptive blockchain applications, in addition to an environmentally conscious boutique cryptocurrency mining operation located in the historic town of Ocean Falls, British Columbia.

