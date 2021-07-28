CrowdChange Named to 2021 Capterra Shortlist

Digital Fundraising and Event Management Company Cited as an 'Emerging Favorite' by B2B Software Technology Review Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / CrowdChange, a leading digital fundraising and event management solutions provider for non-profit organizations and enterprises, has been selected as an 'Emerging Favorite' on the 2021 Capterra Shortlists for Donation Management Software and for Fundraising Software.

Capterra is a well-respected information resource and review service covering technology software. It features reviews and 5-point rankings from actual software product users. It listed CrowdChange among its highest-rated companies in these categories, calling it, "The most comprehensive events and fundraising software on the market."

"We are delighted to be included on Capterra's shortlist of notable players in the fundraising and event management space," said Cliff Feldstein, the company's chief executive officer. "Our inclusion in the Top 20 affirms that our solutions provide the simplicity and power that users need to amplify their fundraising and philanthropic efforts."

Capterra creates its annual shortlists by analyzing over 240 products in their donation management software directory and comparing the highest-rated and most popular products. CrowdChange generated an average review score of 4.8/5 stars by users.

CrowdChange provides cloud-based services through an easy-to-use platform that allows clients to manage all aspects of fundraising, from database management and curation, to planning and executing one-time and recurring events. The platform is designed for fundraising professionals who need reliable, secure, and intuitive solutions to initiate and manage a variety of campaigns. In addition, CrowdChange offers its clients comprehensive training and support to ensure they get the most out of each capability.

To learn more about CrowdChange and its solutions, please visit www.crowdchange.co.

About CrowdChange

CrowdChange is a leading-edge digital fundraising and event platform that enables any company to transform their philanthropy, fundraising, or event management efforts by adding a seamless, robust, and easy-to-use digital component to their strategy. www.crowdchange.co

