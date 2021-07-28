Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Effective Thursday, July 29, 2021, Virtu ITG Canada Corp. will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Virtu ITG Canada Corp.

Dealer number: 014

Symbol: HP, XOP, BITF, DXG and PMIF

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com