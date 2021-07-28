Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights (in U.S. Dollars):

RIWI posted $1,260,250 in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 26% compared to $1,000,665 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. RIWI posted $2,355,456 in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 1% compared to $2,322,881 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. On an annual basis, RIWI's revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $4,613,312, an increase of 18% compared to $3,918,754 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. RIWI won recognition that includes the following new developments: RIWI's CEO was invited to present at the TSX Technology Investor Day on May 27, 2021. This presentation is online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vRu6p7kJDg RIWI's "Quiet Voices" podcast series, hosted by our CEO, has been distributed on multiple podcast platforms. This series hosted interviews with the CEOs of two of RIWI's data marketplace partners for the financial services sector, Knoema and Amass Insights. The series has also featured leaders in public health risk security, including the medical director of International SOS, which frequently disseminates RIWI data to its international clients. RIWI's CEO presented on novel data streams related to, "Vaccine Distribution around the World," at "Datapalooza," an event hosted by a financial services data marketplace, Battlefin, on April 14, 2021. This presentation is online at: https://vimeo.com/536543502

"I am pleased to report our team's hard work to deliver a 26% year-over-year boost in quarterly revenues, while continuing to focus our sales efforts on winning long-term, high-quality revenues," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to growth and scalable services by demonstrating our proven technology to new clients and adding technical capabilities to increase our competitive advantages," he added.

RIWI's unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are available via RIWI's website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

