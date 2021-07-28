Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS8S ISIN: MU0527S00004 Ticker-Symbol: 256 
Tradegate
28.07.21
21:09 Uhr
21,800 Euro
+2,000
+10,10 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,40022:56
21,60022,40022:00
PR Newswire
28.07.2021 | 23:04
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Power Files Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading renewable power producer in India, announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The annual report can be accessed on Azure Power's investor relations website at http://investors.azurepower.com/ or www.sec.gov. Azure Power will provide a hard copy of the annual report on form 20-F, at no cost, to shareholders upon request.

Azure Power Logo

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent renewable power producer in India. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of utility scale renewable projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost renewable power solutions to customers throughout India.

For more information:
Investor Contact
Vikas Bansal
ir@azurepower.com

Media Contact
Samitla Subba
pr@azurepower.com
+91-11- 4940 9854

AZURE POWER GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.