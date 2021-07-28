Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

Mortgage portfolio of $710.6 million, 4.7% decrease from December 31, 2020

High quality mortgage portfolio 84.0% of portfolio in first mortgages 91.9% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.2%

Quarterly net income of $10.6 million, up 8.2% from the second quarter of the prior year

Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25

"We are pleased with our Q2 and year to date results, and we are on track for a very successful year. The loan quality of the portfolio was stable with previous quarters, and we have repositioned the portfolio to the point where over 99% of our mortgages are now located in our two preferred markets, Ontario and BC. The mortgage portfolio has a conservative average loan to value of 61.2% and a $10 million loan loss provision which will protect the balance in the event of a downturn. In Q2, we were able to mostly offset a record $148 million of repayments with a high level of originations ($93 million). We continue to have a solid pipeline of new loans, although repayments in Q3 may offset most of our new originations. We are encouraged by the increased vaccination rates and lower level of new COVID 19 cases across Canada, but we will remain very diligent in underwriting new loans given the continuing economic threat of emerging variants. While the housing market and industrial sector has remained strong throughout the pandemic, we are cautiously optimistic that the retail and office sectors will begin to recover as the general economy strengthens," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Atrium reported assets of $719.3 million, down from $755.3 million at the end of 2020. Revenues were $16.1 million, a decrease of 0.6% from the second quarter of the prior year. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, an increase of 8.2% from the second quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at June 30, 2021 totaled $10.0 million, or 1.41% of the mortgage portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $32.6 million, down from $33.3 million for the first six months of the prior year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $20.5 million, up from net income of $19.7 million from the prior year period.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparable period. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.48 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $0.47 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2021 were $703.0 million, a decrease of 4.9% from December 31, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, $186.3 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $220.4 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at June 30, 2021 was 8.56%, compared to 8.65% at December 31, 2020 and 8.55% at June 30, 2020.

Interest collections for the period remain in line with historical collection rates.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue $ 16,147

$ 16,241

$ 32,598

$ 33,298

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(1,775 )

(1,700 )

(3,671 )

(3,477 ) Other expenses

(388 )

(335 )

(850 )

(684 ) Provision for mortgage losses

-



(1,000 )

(869 )

(2,000 ) Income before financing costs

13,984



13,206



27,208



27,137

Financing costs

(3,359 )

(3,385 )

(6,709 )

(7,452 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 10,625

$ 9,821

$ 20,499

$ 19,685



























Basic earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.48

$ 0.47

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.48

$ 0.47



























Dividends declared $ 9,575

$ 9,536

$ 19,125

$ 19,040



























Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 702,969

$ 675,339

$ 702,969

$ 675,339

Total assets, end of period $ 719,331

$ 691,705

$ 719,331

$ 691,705

Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 467,033

$ 463,068

$ 467,033

$ 463,068



Analysis of mortgage portfolio





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020











Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of

Property Type

Number



amount



Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)



































Mid-rise residential

24

$ 215,005



30.2%



25

$ 199,525



26.8%

High-rise residential

15



196,024



27.6%



16



170,074



22.8%

Low-rise residential

14



97,876



13.8%



21



174,362



23.4%

House and apartment

79



55,401



7.8%



63



45,522



6.1%

Condominium corporation

13



1,961



0.3%



13



2,165



0.3%

Residential portfolio

145



566,267



79.7%



138



591,648



79.4%

Commercial

20



144,292



20.3%



20



153,666



20.6%

Mortgage portfolio

165

$ 710,559



100.0%



158

$ 745,314



100.0%







June 30, 2021























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

112

$ 483,682



68.0%



63.4%



8.69%

Non-GTA Ontario

33



26,215



3.7%



65.1%



7.83%

British Columbia

18



193,824



27.3%



54.1%



8.33%

Alberta

2



6,838



1.0%



94.1%



8.89%





165

$ 710,559



100.0%



61.2%



8.56%







December 31, 2020























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

119

$ 548,447



73.6%



63.2%



8.68%

Non-GTA Ontario

21



21,706



2.9%



64.7%



8.32%

British Columbia

16



163,685



22.0%



51.0%



8.57%

Alberta

2



11,476



1.5%



96.5%



8.94%





158

$ 745,314



100.0%



61.0%



8.65%



For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

