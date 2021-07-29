Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on August 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-602-0380 and 862-298-0970 for international participants. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo earnings call. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2021 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 42387.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

