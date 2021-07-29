Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, with data from two phase 2 studies showing its lead compound improves cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients, is presenting new clinical efficacy and biomarker data of its drug ANVS401 during a one hour panel presentation, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET today, July 28, at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Denver, Colorado.

The first part of the panel will feature Cheng Fang, PhD, Annovis Bio's VP of Research, an expert in axonal transport and protein aggregation. Dr. Fang will present the mechanism of action and will be followed by William Mobley, PhD, Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurosciences, and the Florence Riford Chair for Alzheimer's Research at the University of California San Diego, who will discuss how axonal transport explains the efficacy of ANVS401 in two very different patient populations, AD and PD.

The second part of the panel discussion will feature the clinical study and clinical data of the first 28 patients treated with ANVS401 in the Company's ongoing Phase 2a trials. The data will be presented by Priscilla Hernandez, Founder of Ezy Medical Research Co., who recruited and treated nearly one-third of the 68 patients in the two studies, and Maria L. Maccecchini, PhD, CEO of Annovis Bio and principal investigator of the studies.

The table below shows the biomarkers measured to date and how ANVS401 reverses the toxic cascade, starting with lowering levels of neurotoxic proteins, improving the health of the axon, lowering inflammation, and improving cognition and motor function. It further shows the efficacy seen in AD patients by ADAS-Cog11 and in PD patients by MDS-UPDRS, as well as the efficacy seen in both patient populations using the WAIS coding test.





About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

