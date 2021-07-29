Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTC: AMEFF) ("Appreciated" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the dual cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on November 4, 2020 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for Appreciated's financial year ended June 30, 2020, has been revoked. For further details, please see the Company's press release dated November 5, 2021 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Trading in the Company's securities was also suspended by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a result of the CTO. The Company is currently working to submit an application to the TSXV for reinstatement of trading on the TSXV and will provide an update with respect to the resumption of trading and the Company's business activities in due course.

About Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Appreciated Media (TSXV: AMH) (OTC: AMEFF) is a multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

