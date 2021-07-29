Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2KU ISIN: CA03835D1069 Ticker-Symbol: 25Y 
Frankfurt
05.11.20
09:47 Uhr
0,019 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,03728.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPRECIATED MEDIA
APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC0,0190,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.