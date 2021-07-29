DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad-hoc release, 29 July 2021
- 297 commercial aircraft delivered in H1 2021
- H1 financials reflect deliveries as well as continued efforts on cost containment and competitiveness
- Revenues € 24.6 billion; EBIT Adjusted € 2.7 billion
- EBIT (reported) € 2.7 billion; EPS (reported) 2.84
- Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing € 2.1 billion
- Focus on securing A320 Family ramp-up and transforming the industrial value chain
- Board of Directors approval for A350 freighter derivative
- 2021 guidance updated
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reported consolidated financial results for the Half-Year (H1) ended 30 June 2021.
"These half-year results reflect the commercial aircraft deliveries, our focus on cost containment and competitiveness, and the good performance in Helicopters and Defence and Space. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the numerous actions taken by the teams have delivered a strong H1 performance. This enables us to raise our 2021 guidance although we continue to face an unpredictable environment," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury. "We are now working to secure the A320 Family ramp up while transforming the industrial set up. Furthermore and following Board approval, we are enhancing our product line with an A350 freighter derivative, responding to customer feedback for increased competition and efficiency in this market segment."
Consolidated revenues increased 30 percent year-on-year to € 24.6 billion (H1 2020: € 18.9 billion), mainly reflecting the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries compared to H1 2020. A total of 297 commercial aircraft were delivered (H1 2020: 196 aircraft), comprising 21 A220s, 237 A320 Family, 7 A330s, 30 A350s and 2 A380s. Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities increased 42 percent, largely reflecting the increased deliveries. Airbus Helicopters delivered 115 units (H1 2020: 104 units) with revenues up 11 percent reflecting growth in services and higher volume in civil helicopters. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space were broadly stable compared to a year earlier, with two A400M military airlifters delivered in H1 2021.
Consolidated EBIT Adjusted - an alternative performance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses - was € 2,703 million (H1 2020: € -945 million).
The EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus' commercial aircraft activities totalled € 2,291 million (H1 2020: € -1,307 million), mainly driven by the delivery performance and the Company's focus on cost containment and competitiveness.
Airbus Helicopters' EBIT Adjusted increased to € 183 million (H1 2020: € 152 million), driven by services, programme execution and lower Research & Development (R&D) spending.
EBIT Adjusted at Airbus Defence and Space increased to € 229 million (H1 2020: € 186 million), mainly reflecting the Division's ongoing cost containment and competitiveness efforts as well as increased volume in Space Systems.
Consolidated self-financed R&D expenses totalled € 1,262 million (H1 2020: € 1,396 million).
Consolidated EBIT(reported) amounted to € 2,727 million (H1 2020: € -1,559 million), including net Adjustments of € +24 million.
These Adjustments comprised:
- € +145 million related to the A380 programme, of which € +174 million were booked in Q2;
- € -170 million related to the dollar pre-delivery payment mismatch and balance sheet revaluation, of which € +7 million were in Q2;
- € +49 million of other Adjustments, including compliance costs, of which € +75 million were in Q2.
Consolidated free cash flow before M&A and customer financing improved to € 2,051 million (H1 2020: € -12,440 million), in line with the earnings performance. It also included a positive phasing impact from the timing of receipts and payments. Consolidated free cash flow was € 2,012 million (H1 2020: € -12,876 million).
The gross cash position stood at € 21.4 billion on 30 June 2021 (year-end 2020: € 21.4 billion) after the redemption of a € 1.1 billion exchangeable bond and prepayment of a $1 billion US bond, further improving leverage ratios in support of the Company's robust credit ratings. The consolidated net cash position was € 6.5 billion on 30 June 2021 (year-end 2020: € 4.3 billion). The Company's liquidity position remains strong, standing at € 33.7 billion at the end of June 2021.
Outlook
The Company's 2021 guidance is before M&A.
- 600 commercial aircraft deliveries;
- EBIT Adjusted of € 4 billion;
- Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of € 2 billion.
Note to editors: Live Webcast of the Analyst Conference Call
At 08:15 CEST on 29 July 2021, you can listen to the H1 2021 Results Analyst Conference Call with Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam via the Airbus website https://www.airbus.com. The analyst call presentation can also be found on the website. A recording will be made available in due course. For a reconciliation of Airbus' KPIs to "reported IFRS" please refer to the analyst presentation.
Contacts for the media
Consolidated Airbus - Half-Year (H1) 2021 Results
Consolidated Airbus - Second Quarter (Q2) 2021 Results
(Amounts in Euro)
Q2 2021 revenues increased 70 percent, mainly driven by the higher commercial aircraft deliveries at Airbus and higher revenues at Airbus Helicopters.
EBIT (reported) / EBIT Adjusted Reconciliation
The table below reconciles EBIT (reported) with EBIT Adjusted.
Glossary
Footnotes:
1. Airbus SE continues to use the term Net Income/Loss. It is identical to Profit/Loss for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent as defined by IFRS Rules.
Safe Harbour Statement:
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "may" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, ramp-up and delivery schedules, introduction of new products and services and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance and outlook.
- Changes in general economic, political or market conditions, including the cyclical nature of some of Airbus' businesses;
- Significant disruptions in air travel (including as a result of the spread of disease or terrorist attacks);
- Currency exchange rate fluctuations, in particular between the Euro and the U.S. dollar;
- The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;
- Product performance risks, as well as programme development and management risks;
- Customer, supplier and subcontractor performance or contract negotiations, including financing issues;
- Competition and consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry;
- Significant collective bargaining labour disputes;
- The outcome of political and legal processes, including the availability of government financing for certain programmes and the size of defence and space procurement budgets;
- Research and development costs in connection with new products;
- Legal, financial and governmental risks related to international transactions;
- Legal and investigatory proceedings and other economic, political and technological risks and uncertainties;
- The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic crisis.
As a result, Airbus SE's actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.
Rounding
29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222502
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222502 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST