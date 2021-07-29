- (PLX AI) - Takkt Q2 EBITDA margin 8.7%.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 25.4 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.22
- • TAKKT now expects an organic growth rate of between 12 and 17 percent for the full year and thus stronger organic growth than the 7 to 12 percent forecast in the annual report
- • TAKKT passes the higher price level on to customers but does not currently add any additional profit margin to its own pricing
- • As a result, no major effects on the absolute amount of gross profit and earnings are to be expected
- • EBITDA is still expected to be between EUR 100 and 120 million in 2021.
