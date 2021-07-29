AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

29 JULY 2021

RICHEMONT'S 2021 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations/

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 21 May 2021, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group's website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may be also obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/contact

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

Corporate calendar

The annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 8 September 2021.

