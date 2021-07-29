The acquisition bolsters the company's X-ray inspection capabilities.

Food quality control system manufacturer Mekitec Group acquired Grupo Bimbo subsidiary Kanan Smart Solution on July 15, 2021, including a software development team and local sales and service operations in Mexico.

This solidifies Mekitec's place among the global leaders of X-ray inspection systems for baking companies and boosts the company's market position throughout Latin America.

Grupo Bimbo has used Mekitec's X-ray systems, powered by Kanan's software solutions, for many years. Bimbo Ventures, Grupo Bimbo's venture arm, will now enable Mekitec to grow faster and increase its focus on baking solutions.

In food inspection, X-ray systems are considered the most sustainable choice; they minimize waste and maximize traceability without compromising the main purpose, consumer safety.

"Traceability and artificial intelligence are significant drivers for the future of food safety," says Antti Sivula, Mekitec Group's CEO. "This acquisition is of major strategic importance for Mekitec, enabling us to lead the industry development globally. Having Bimbo Ventures as a partner and Grupo Bimbo as a customer means that our product development will always be fully aligned with the industry needs."

Pablo Sánchez, CEO of Kanan and Principal at Bimbo Ventures adds: "AI is transforming food inspection and enabling our customers to deliver ever better products to their customers. We're excited that together with Mekitec, we'll be one of the creators of the next generation of inspection, starting with baking."

ABOUT MEKITEC

Mekitec manufactures X-ray quality control systems for the global food industry and has provided over 1,000 systems in more than 40 countries. It employs 55 people worldwide with a revenue of USD 5.7 million.

www.mekitec.com

ABOUT Kanan Smart Solution

Kanan Smart Solution is a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo that focuses on the development of artificial intelligence and X-ray inspection technology. It employs 13 people in Mexico with a revenue of USD 1.8 million.

www.kananss.com

ABOUT Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking company in the world. It has 203 bakeries and around 1,700 sales centers in 33 countries. It trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR under BMBOY.

www.grupobimbo.com/en

