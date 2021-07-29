Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BYC ISIN: CA75973C1086 Ticker-Symbol: 2R7 
Tradegate
28.07.21
11:43 Uhr
0,321 Euro
-0,012
-3,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3250,34409:03
0,3250,34409:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGRA VENTURES
AGRA VENTURES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRA VENTURES LTD0,014+1,47 %
CYTOCOM INC4,080+7,94 %
ESKEN LIMITED0,198-10,00 %
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO LTD0,074-2,00 %
INVESTECH HOLDINGS LTD0,003-14,29 %
LANDSEA GREEN PROPERTIES CO LTD0,049+3,16 %
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP0,321-3,60 %
SHARPLINK GAMING LTD2,780-4,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.