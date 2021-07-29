Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.07.2021 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 
29-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 July 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on Tawke PSC 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), has today 
issued an update on licence activity. 
 
Gross operated Tawke licence production including the Tawke and Peshkabir fields averaged 110,300 bopd in Q2 2021 
(112,000 bopd in Q1 2021). 
 
DNO's gross production guidance for the Tawke licence for 2021 remains 110,000 bopd. 
 
Q2 2021 Tawke licence gross operated production averaged 110,300 bopd, of which the Peshkabir field contributed 63,000 
bopd (61,400 in Q1 2021) and Tawke field 47,300 bopd (50,600 in Q1 2021). 
 
Five new wells scheduled at Peshkabir in 2021 in addition to workovers and interventions in existing wells. 
 
With no new wells having come on production at the Tawke field in more than a year, the natural production decline has 
been partially offset by pressure support from reinjection of over 20 million cubic feet of gas per day from the 
Peshkabir field in addition to workovers and interventions of existing wells. 
 
Genel will issue 2021 half-year results next Tuesday, 3 August. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 118694 
EQS News ID:  1222516 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222516&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
