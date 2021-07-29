BT And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

Joint innovation to focus on enterprise voice, security and industry-focused services

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Microsoft today announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate innovation across enterprise voice, cyber security and industry-focused services in sectors from digital manufacturing to health, setting businesses in the UK and around the world back to growth.

The partnership will provide users of BT-managed Microsoft business services with outstanding customer experiences by integrating their Microsoft applications with secure and reliable connectivity and cyber security.

BT has already been named one of the first development partners for Microsoft Operator Connect and Operator Connect Conferencing. The renewed agreement will allow BT to build on this relationship and offer its own branded global managed voice services directly through Microsoft Teams, with an approach that further enhances customer experience and creates new opportunities for growth. The number of users of BT's managed Microsoft Teams collaboration service has almost doubled during the past 12 months.

The strategic partnership will build on BT's existing portfolio of cyber security services built on Microsoft technology. It will see the companies push forward with the design and launch of a new generation of managed security services to enable and protect the modern collaborative workplace. BT will work closely with Microsoft to develop distinct security propositions to defend customers' operations across the cloud as well as its own IT estate.

Sustainability and collaboration on digital skills are integral to the partnership. BT and Microsoft will work together on further enhancing sustainability credentials within their supply chains and join forces on promoting digital skills in the communities.

"BT and Microsoft are at the forefront of innovation in global digital platforms and connectivity that will take technology and communication beyond limits," said Bas Burger, CEO of Global at BT and executive sponsor of BT's partnership with Microsoft. "This partnership will ensure all of Microsoft's solutions work 'Best on BT' and support both companies' commitments to improving digital skills in the community."

Omar Abbosh, corporate vice president of industry solutions at Microsoft, said: "The partnership announced today by Microsoft and BT is just the start of an exciting, shared journey of innovation and collaboration that will shape the future of telecoms. BT can use Microsoft's cutting-edge tools to develop new communications services that meet the needs and demands of today's customers. By aligning our visions for communication, connectivity, security and digital technology, Microsoft and BT will support real growth for businesses across the world."

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

