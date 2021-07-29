- (PLX AI) - DSV shares rose 2% in early trading as the company once again reported earnings that beat expectations and increased outlook.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT was nearly 7% above consensus, driven by the Air & Sea as well as Road divisions, with higher GP/unit and conversion ratio
- • DSV's new outlook of FY adjusted EBIT DKK 12,500-13,000 million, up from DKK 11,750-12,500 million before, has a midpoint in line with consensus for the year
- • The company posted a record conversion ratio, with better-than-expected performance across all segments, Bank of America said
- • BofA reiterated a buy recommendation based on accretion from the Agility GIL acquisition and DSV's strong M&A track record
- • The strong Air & Sea yield will continue in the second half of the year and DSV's assumptions about a gradual normalization in H2 may prove too conservative, SEB said
- • Expect EBIT consensus estimates for the year to go up 3-5% after this report, Carnegie said
