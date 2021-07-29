Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway is now complete. The Bleka core was shipped to the national core archive at Lokken. A total of 151 samples have been cut at the ALS laboratory in Mala where the samples were crushed and pulverized before they were shipped to be analyzed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. The samples will be analyzed with a 4-Acid digestion and multi-element mass spectrometer analysis. Gold is determined by fire-assay. Sampling is done in accordance with NI 43-101 specification. Regular duplicate samples are taken and regular check samples such as blank material as well as certified reference material is inserted into the samples stream.

The results are expected to return in 4-6 weeks.

A total of approximately 1,500 metres was drilled on this phase of drilling. The Bleka vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940. The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi (copper-bismuth) and tourmaline. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of underexplored vein swarms on the Bleka property that were tested on this drill program.





Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, "We are pleased to have completed this phase of the drilling at Bleka. We eagerly await the drill results in the coming weeks. Not only are we now waiting for our drill results from Norway, but we are also expecting field programs to commence shortly on our Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Project in Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit and we are currently working on our Kuusamo Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. Sienna is one of the largest landholders in this region of Finland. Management is very enthused about what will transpire on the multiple drill/work programs planned for the next few months. This will be one of the most active periods in Sienna's history." Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.





About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

