Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
28.07.21
09:21 Uhr
12,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,20010:14
12,10012,20009:51
Dow Jones News
29.07.2021 | 09:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL -5-

DJ Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL sales growth and 7.1% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2021 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL sales growth and 7.1% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2021 
29-Jul-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit Reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL Sales Growth and 7.1% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2021 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 29, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces its 2Q and 1H 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 
 
 
 
       2Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
 
        - Total revenue increased by 9.6% y-o-y to RUB 424.3 billion; 
9.6%      - Net retail sales reached RUB 413.7 billion increasing 9.1% y-o-y; 
        - LFL[1] sales growth of 5.2% driven by 10.0% traffic growth and 4.4% reduction in average ticket; 
TOTAL REVENUE 
growth 
        - The Company opened 519 stores on gross basis (308 convenience stores, one supermarket and 210 
         drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 75 stores were closed 
5.2%       resulting in a net store addition of 444. As of June 30, 2021 the total store base was 22,344; 
        - Selling space increase of 142 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,748 thousand sq. m. 
lfl sales     (6.3% y-o-y growth); 
growth     - The Company redesigned 143 stores (131 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets). As at June 30, 2021, 
         74% of convenience stores, 34% of supermarkets and 59% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
        - Gross profit increased by 5.5% y-o-y to RUB 99.5 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a result of better 
         promo margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly higher supply 
         chain costs and promotional share; 
 
7.1%      - EBITDA was RUB 30.3 billion with a 7.1% margin driven by gross margin dynamics and strict cost 
         control; 
EBITDA margin  - Net income of RUB 12.1 billion with a margin of 2.8%. 
 
 
       "Despite the strong comparable performance last year we delivered a very good set of results for the 
«       second quarter. Sales growth accelerated across all formats, underpinned by further growth in LFL sales 
       and rapid expansion. I am pleased to see mature stores as a key driver of these improvements. 
 
 
 
       Consumer behavior and shopping patterns are now normalizing. Since June we have seen healthy LFL 
       performances, with positive ticket and traffic development. Magnit continues gaining market share, and 
       our engagement with existing customers is positive, reflected by increased frequency, increased spend per 
       visit and 'trading up' behaviours. 
 
       In delivering a 7.1% EBITDA margin with sustainable q-o-q improvement we are on track to perform in line 
       with our strategy both this year and beyond, having already made excellent progress as evidenced by 
Jan Dunning  improvements across margin and working capital cycle as well as very comfortable levels of leverage 
       already achieved. 
Magnit's 
President 
and CEO    Continuous improvement of sales densities, sustainable margins, better cash generation and flexible 
       financial position allowed us to speed up organic expansion and take advantage of a unique and 
       value-accretive M&A opportunity through the acquisition of Dixy. This is a strategically important 
       transaction for Magnit that dramatically changes our market positioning. Integration of such large 
       business and extraction of synergies will, of course, take time and effort, however, our ambitious 
       long-term targets remain unchanged and may be achieved even a bit earlier". 
» 
 
 
 
50 
RUB billion 
total amount 
of dividends 
announced 
for 2020 
       Key events in 2Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
        - Magnit completed its strategic acquisition of the DIXY retail chain comprising 2,477 stores in Russia 
         significantly strengthening competitive positions in the Moscow and St. Petersburg markets; 
        - A new Board of Directors consisting of nine members, including five independent non-executive 
         directors, were elected at the Company's AGM. For the fourth consecutive year Charles Ryan was 
         elected a Chairman of the Board of Directors; 
        - The Board called an EGM with a view to increasing the size of the Board of Directors from 9 to 11 
         members; 
        - Magnit announced FY 2020 dividends of c. RUB 25 billion or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share bringing 
         the total dividend payment to RUB 50 billion (RUB 490.62 per ordinary share), which is 61% higher 
         than in the previous year; 
        - Two issues of the exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion each with an interest rate of 
         7.05% per annum were placed on MoEx. Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned credit rating AA 
         (RU) to each bond issue; 
        - Magnit increased its discounter pilot to 76 stores and reported 20-30% LFL sales growth across 
         discounter stores converted from convenience stores; 
        - Magnit continued developing its super app and became the first retailer in Russia to introduce a 
         Credit Broker online service; 
        - Magnit launched its own delivery service from Magnit Cosmetic stores and superstores across numerous 
         regions; 
        - Magnit and Wildberries launched express delivery partnership. 
 
76 
hard 
disounters in 
operation 
 
 
 
 2Q and 1H 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change Change, % 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 413,693 379,174 34,519 9.1%   801,592 743,959 57,634 7.7% 
Convenience Stores[2]        324,476 295,796 28,680 9.7%   624,418 575,591 48,827 8.5% 
Supermarkets[3]           51,513 49,992 1,521 3.0%   101,628 100,955 673  0.7% 
Drogerie Stores           35,240 30,876 4,365 14.1%   70,252 62,282 7,970 12.8% 
Other Formats[4]          2,464  2,511  -47  -1.9%   5,295  5,131  163  3.2% 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,243  1,092  151  13.8%   2,346  2,287  59   2.6% 
Convenience Stores         1,051  920   132  14.3%   1,974  1,922  52   2.7% 
Supermarkets            86   78   8   10.0%   164   168   -3   -2.0% 
Drogerie Stores           99   87   12   14.4%   193   181   12   6.5% 
Other Formats            7    7    -1   -10.6%  14   16   -1   -9.3% 
Average Ticket[5], RUB       333   347   -14  -4.2%   342   325   16   5.0% 
Convenience Stores         309   322   -13  -4.0%   316   300   17   5.6% 
Supermarkets            602   643   -41  -6.4%   618   602   17   2.8% 
Drogerie Stores           356   356   -1   -0.2%   364   344   20   5.9% 
Other Formats            356   326   30   9.2%   357   315   42   13.3% Stores and Selling Space 
                    2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change Change, % 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         22,344 20,894 1,450 6.9%   22,344 20,894 1,450 6.9% 
Convenience Stores           15,348 14,581 767  5.3%   15,348 14,581 767  5.3% 
Supermarkets              469   472   -3   -0.6%   469   472   -3   -0.6% 
Drogerie Stores            6,527  5,841  686  11.7%   6,527  5,841  686  11.7% 
Store Openings (Net)          444   34   410  n/a    780   169   611  361.5% 
Convenience Stores           250   -13   263  n/a    437   -41   478  n/a 
Supermarkets              -2   0    -2   n/a    -1   -1   0   0.0% 
Drogerie Stores            196   47   149  317.0%  344   211   133  63.0% 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  7,748  7,290  458  6.3%   7,748  7,290  458  6.3% 
Convenience Stores           5,275  4,956  320  6.4%   5,275  4,956  320  6.4% 
Supermarkets              943   944   -1   -0.1%   943   944   -1   -0.1% 
Drogerie Stores            1,500  1,350  151  11.2%   1,500  1,350  151  11.2% 
Other formats             30   41   -11  -26.9%  30   41   -11  -26.9% 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 142   14   129  n/a    252   52   200  n/a 
Convenience Stores           106   4    102  n/a    186   4    182  n/a 
Supermarkets              -1   -3   3   n/a    1    -5   6   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            40   11   29   n/a    72   47   25   n/a 
Other formats             -4   2    -5   n/a    -8   5    -13  n/a 2Q and 1H 2021 LFL Results 
          2Q 2021           1H 2021 
          Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total       -4.4%     10.0%  5.2% 4.7%      0.0%  4.7% 
Convenience Stores -4.4%     10.5%  5.7% 5.1%      0.2%  5.3%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL -2- 

Supermarkets    -6.5%     9.1%  2.0% 2.5%      -1.8%  0.7% 
Drogerie Stores  -0.7%     6.2%  5.5% 5.5%      -0.6%  4.9% 
 
       Trading Performance 
 
 
4.6% 
       Total sales in 2Q 2021 grew by 9.6% y-o-y to RUB 424.3 billion. Net retail sales grew by 9.1% y-o-y, 
LTM sales   driven by a combination of 6.3% selling space growth and 5.2% LFL sales growth. 
density[6] 
improvement 
y-o-y 
       Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
       densities. Overall sales densities in 2Q 2021 improved by 1.0% q-o-q and 4.6% y-o-y while in the 
       Company's main convenience store format these improved by 5.9% y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       LFL sales growth accelerated from 4.1% in the previous quarter to 5.2% in 2Q 2021 predominantly driven by 
       the strong performance of mature stores. 107 stores entered LFL in 2Q (including 41 convenience stores, 
       65 drogeries and 1 supermarket). Only 7% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase 
       with 93% already matured. 
 
93%      In the reported quarter the structure of LFL sales growth has changed compared to five previous 
       consecutive quarters. Strong LFL traffic growth driven by firstly inflow of new unique customers and then 
of selling  by rising visit frequency, became the main contributor. Magnit continued gaining customers from 
space is   traditional retail and other market players. This comparable performance peaked in end-March and started 
already    easing since April, resulting in 10.0% LFL traffic growth vs 9.4% decline in 1Q 2021. 
matured 
 
 
       LFL average ticket decreased by 4.4% due to the strong comparable performance. The only contributor to 
       the reduction in average ticket was a reduction of the average number of items per basket as consumer 
       behavior started normalizing after abnormal patterns and strong forward buying during periods of 
       lockdown. After its peak in February, on-shelf price inflation corrected slightly and stabilised in the 
       second quarter. Ongoing trading up was another positive driver of the ticket growth. These effects were 
       observed in the beginning of the reported quarter with gradual normalization month-on-month, leading to 
       both positive LFL traffic and ticket development in June supported by trading up and healthy inflation. 
 
 
10.0% 
       A decline in the overall average ticket in April-May was again a result of a strong performance during 
lfl traffic  the prior period, however from June growth returned combined with positive y-o-y growth of customer 
growth in 2Q visits (see Appendix). 
2021 
 
 
       Acceleration of revenue and LFL sales growth versus the previous quarter was delivered despite 
       promotional share as a % of sales remaining flat compared to the previous quarter and was up y-o-y due to 
       weaker comparatives, normalizing shopping patterns and efficient seasonal promotional campaigns supported 
       by favorable weather conditions and the timing of the domestic tourist season. 
 
50 mln    During the reported quarter the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 50 million. Company-wide, 
       the share of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. The loyalty program 
of loyalty  continues to deliver positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store 
program    formats (41% of Magnit customer base at the end of the reporting period). 
active users 
         Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
 
 
         The convenience segment generated 78.4% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 2Q 2021 
78.4%       Magnit accelerated its expansion program both q-o-q and y-o-y and opened (gross) 308 convenience 
         stores (94 in 2Q 2020). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 58 convenience 
of total net   stores vs 107 store closures in 2Q 2020. As a result, Magnit added 250 stores (net) during the 
retail sales   reported quarter. The selling space growth of convenience stores accelerated to 6.4% y-o-y. Sales in 
generated by   the convenience format grew by 9.7% driven by LFL sales growth of 5.7% and selling space growth of 
convenience    6.4%. LFL average ticket growth was negative and stood at -4.4% against strong comparatives. LFL 
segment      traffic increased 10.5%, overcompensating negative LFL average ticket growth. 
 
         Supermarkets generated 12.5% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 2Q 2021 
12.5%       the Company opened one supermarket and closed three stores. Redesign program is gaining traction with 
         24 supermarkets being refurbished in 1H 2021 vs 5 in 1H 2020. The pace of redesign in the 2H 2021 is 
of total net   expected to remain intact. Selling space across this format remained almost flat y-o-y. LFL sales 
retail sales   growth reached 2.0% vs -0.7% in the previous quarter, driven by strong LFL traffic recovery to 9.1%. 
generated by   As a result, net retail sales growth of supermarkets improved to 3.0% in the reported quarter. 
supermarkets 
 
         The share of drogerie format as a proportion of the total net retail sales increased to 8.5% in the 
8.5%       reported quarter vs 8.1% a year ago. During 2Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 196 cosmetics stores and 
         added 40 thousand sq. m. of selling space, delivering a 11.2% y-o-y increase in selling space, the 
of total net   highest across all formats. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 5.5%, 
retail sales   sales grew 14.1% representing again the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats. LFL 
generated by   average ticket growth was slightly negative at -0.7% well compensated by 6.2% LFL traffic growth. 
drogerie 
 
 
         During 2Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 131 convenience stores and 12 
         supermarkets resulting in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 74% for convenience 
         stores, 34% for supermarkets and 59% for the drogerie format. 
 
 
 
 
 
         E-commerce 
 
 
 
         Magnit has been testing e-commerce services since the second half of 2020. The Company currently runs 
         a number of online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners (express 
         delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). 
 
 
 
         Magnit fulfils around 15,000 orders a day. The run rate for Magnit's online channel stands at RUB 7.6 
         billion based on the last week of June. 
 
7.6        Average ticket for Magnit's own delivery service is c. RUB 1,200 including VAT which is approx. 3.4 
         times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 353 including VAT in 2Q 2021). This is mostly due to 
RUB billion    a larger number of items per basket. 
annual GMV 
runrate 
         Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 2,000 stores in 62 regions and 106 cities, with 61% of 
         the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. By the end of 2021, the Company 
         plans to have over 4,000 stores across all formats covered by e-commerce services including Magnit's 
         own delivery and partnerships in more than 50 regions across Russia. Financial Results for 2Q and 1H 2021 (IAS 17) 
RUB mln          2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 
Total Revenue       424,341 387,323 9.6%  822,230 763,361 7.7% 
Retail          413,693 379,174 9.1%  801,592 743,959 7.7% 
Wholesale         10,648 8,149  30.7%  20,638 19,403 6.4% 
Gross Profit       99,501 94,337 5.5%  192,571 179,522 7.3% 
Gross Margin, %      23.4%  24.4%  -91 bps 23.4%  23.5%  -10 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.4% -20.4% -2 bps -20.4% -20.5% 4 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[7]     30,600 30,482 0.4%  58,603 53,570 9.4% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.2%  7.9%  -66 bps 7.1%  7.0%  11 bps 
EBITDA          30,250 30,476 -0.7%  57,928 53,220 8.8% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.1%  7.9%  -74 bps 7.0%  7.0%  7 bps 
EBIT           17,739 18,676 -5.0%  34,695 30,137 15.1% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.2%  4.8%  -64 bps 4.2%  3.9%  27 bps 
Net Finance Costs     -2,790 -3,497 -20.2% -5,371 -7,274 -26.2% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)      634   1,005  -36.9% 444   -824  -153.9% 
Profit before Tax     15,583 16,185 -3.7%  29,768 22,039 35.1% 
Taxes           -3,509 -3,342 5.0%  -6,820 -4,995 36.5% 
Net Income        12,073 12,843 -6.0%  22,948 17,044 34.6% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%  3.3%  -47 bps 2.8%  2.2%  56 bps 
For 2Q and 1H 2021 financial results in accordance with IFRS 16 - see Appendix 
 
 
 
 
 
23.4% 
Gross margin 
in 2Q 2021 
 
       Total revenue in 2Q 2021 increased by 9.6% driven by net retail sales growth by 9.1% and wholesale 
       revenue increase by 30.7%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.5% of total sales on the back of recovery 
       of HORECA consumption. 
 
       Gross Profit in 2Q 2021 increased by 5.5% y-o-y to RUB 99.5 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a result of 
       better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix. This was partially offset by 
       slightly higher supply chain costs and higher penetration of Magnit's loyalty program. Format mix 
       positively impacted gross margin, with the share of Magnit's high-margin drogerie business growing to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL -3- 

8.5% in 2Q 2021 partly offset by the increase of wholesale operations. Promotional intensity was slightly 
       higher y-o-y due to weal comparatives and normalizing shopping patterns, with different consumption 
26 bps    trends (including forward buying of dry food) in the same quarter of the last year. This resulted in a 
       gross profit margin reduction of 91 bps y-o-y, reflecting a strong comparative performance during the 
y-o-y     prior year, and one-off effects of the last year comparable period. 
reduction of 
shrinkage 
       Supply chain costs grew y-o-y due to a continued increase of on-shelf availability and higher 
       transportation costs driven by the increase in container shipping tariffs in the international and 
       domestic markets. 
 
       Alongside the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability, shrinkage 
       as a proportion of sales decreased further by 26 bps y-o-y. This was driven by ongoing optimization of 
       supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives. 
 
       SG&A costs were controlled and remained almost flat y-o-y as a percent of sales (20.4%). This was 
       achieved as a result of lower rent costs and depreciation, partially offset by higher marketing costs and 
       negatively impacted by stores in the 'ramp up' phase. 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 26 bps y-o-y on higher marketing activities including digital marketing 
       and loyalty campaigns. 
 
 
 
       Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 15 bps y-o-y driven by higher sales density, improved 
       lease terms with landlords and the closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased 
       share of leased selling space to 78.7% in 2Q 2021 vs 77.4% a year ago. 
 
 
 
       Despite the acceleration in store openings (which started in 4Q last year) and their 'ramp-up' period, 
       depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 10 bps y-o-y as most of the newly opened stores were 
       leased. 
 
 
 
       Personnel costs as a percent of sales decreased by 7 bps y-o-y thanks to continued productivity 
       improvements and on-going automation of business processes. 
 
       Repair and maintenance costs as a percent of sales increased by 6 bps y-o-y driven by acceleration of the 
       store refurbishment program (143 stores were refurbished in 2Q 2021 vs 19 in 2Q 2020) 
 
 
 
       Other costs including utilities, packaging and raw materials, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat 
       as a percent of sales y-o-y. 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 30.3 billion with a 7.1% margin, driven by gross margin dynamics and strict 
       cost control. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.08% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin 
       pre-LTI was 7.2%. EBITDA margin for the 1H 2021 was 7.0% with y-o-y improvement of 7 bps. 
 
       The Company increased its total debt by 97.3 billion in the reported quarter by means of long-term bank 
       loans and bond issuance to finance accelerated expansion and the upcoming acquisition of the Dixy retail 
       chain. This increase happened during the period of growing market rates. As a result, average cost of 
       debt increased to 6.4% (12 bps y-o-y or 49 bps q-o-q). Higher cost of debt and total amount of borrowings 
7.1%     were netted by the increase in interest income. This led to the decrease of net finance costs in 2Q 2021 
       by 20.2% (or 25 bps) y-o-y to RUB 2.8 billion. The Company's debt profile improved further through an 
ebitda margin increased share of long-term borrowings and record long debt maturity of 24 months (vs 21 months a 
in 2Q 2021  quarter ago). 
 
       In 2Q 2021 the Company reported FX gain in the amount of RUB 0.6 billion related to direct import 
       operations. 
 
 
 
       Income tax in 2Q 2021 was RUB 3.5 billion. Effective tax rate stood at 22.5%. 
 
 
 
       As a result, net income in 2Q 2021 decreased by 6.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 12.1 billion. Net income 
       margin decreased by 47 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. Net income for 1H 2021 grew by 34.6% with a margin improvement 
       of 56 bps to 2.8%. 
 
 
 
 
 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 2Q 2021 Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln                               30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 
Inventories                             199,744  205,949  219,236 
Trade and other receivables                     12,329   8,564   9,949 
Cash and cash equivalents                      129,370  44,700   21,149 
Long-term borrowings                         222,930  147,695  117,389 
Trade and other payables                       165,973  184,325  138,461 
Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings 42,560   18,392   91,204 
       Despite ongoing improvement to on-shelf availability, the 38 bps increase of share of drogerie format as 
       a percent of net retail sales, supplier inflation and total sales growth of 9.6%, inventories decreased 
11.2     by RUB 19.5 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at 199.7 billion. This was driven by a number of projects 
       launched in 2020 including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions 
DAYS     aimed at better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. 
y-o-y 
optimisation 
of      Trade and other payables grew by RUB 27.5 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 166.0 billion driven 
inventories  by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 2.4 billion vs June 30, 
[8]      2020 and stood at RUB 12.4 billion due to higher sales and improved commercial terms with suppliers.

Debt Composition and Leverage 

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 265.5     168.2     166.1       208.6 
Long-Term Debt     222.9     144.0     147.7       117.4 
Short-Term Debt     42.6     24.2      18.4       91.2 
Net Debt, RUB billion  136.1     161.7     121.4       187.4 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.2x     1.4?      1.1?       2.0? 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  498.9     522.8     479.0       538.8 
Net Debt/EBITDA     2.7x     2.8x      2.7x       3.3 
       Gross Debt increased by 57.8% within the reported quarter on the back of additional borrowings to finance 
       accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail chain and reached RUB 265.5 billion as at 
       June 30, 2021. Cash position substantially increased to RUB 129.4 billion as at June 30, 2021 compared to 
       RUB 6.6 billion as at March 31, 2021. As a result, Net Debt decreased by 15.8% q-o-q to RUB 136.1 billion 
       as at June 30, 2021. 
1.2x 
net debt/   The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 
ebitda    1.2x as at June 30, 2021 vs 1.4x as at March 31, 2021. 
as of June 
30, 2021 
(IAS 17)   Capex in 2Q 2021 more than tripled y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.2 billion. This was driven by the 
       acceleration of expansion program (519 store openings on gross basis in 2Q 2021 vs 177 in 2Q 2020). Total 
       capital expenditures for the first six months of 2021 stood at RUB 25.6 billion vs RUB 12.3 billion in 1H 
       2020 (up 2.0x y-o-y). Capex is expected to increase further in the second half of the year in line with 
       the calendarization of the store opening and redesign process with the latter accelerating further in the 
       second half of the year. 
 DIXY Acquisition 
       On July 22, 2021 Magnit completed the acquisition of DIXY retail chain with 2,477 stores in Russia (2,438 
       convenience stores under the DIXY brand and 39 superstores under the Megamart brand). The majority of the 
       convenience stores are located in Moscow and the Moscow region (1,319 outlets) and in St. Petersburg and 
       the Leningrad region (438 outlets). As part of the transaction Magnit has also acquired five distribution 
       centers and a fleet of approx. 700 trucks. The purchase price at closing amounted to Rub 87.6 bn. 
 
       The acquisition of the DIXY retail business is expected to significantly strengthen Magnit's competitive 
2,477     position in the Russian food retail sector. Strong exposure to the strategically important Moscow and 
       St.Petersburg regions will lead to a sharp increase in the Company's market positions in both capitals, 
stores added including more than two-fold market share growth in both Moscow and St.Petersburg. Strong physical 
after dixy  presence in Moscow and St.Petersburg will provide substantial support to further development of Magnit's 
acquisition  e-grocery initiatives. Potential synergies in procurement, category management and various business 
       processes are expected to benefit the Company's customers and provide value accretion for its 
       shareholders. 
 
       The transaction has been approved by Magnit's Board of Directors on May 18, 2021[9]. Russia's Federal 
       Antimonopoly Service announced its clearance to the transaction on July 15, 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL -4-

More information is available at https://www.magnit.com/en/media/press-releases/magnit-completes-acqusition-of-dixy/ FY 2021 Guidance 

Magnit confirms its full year store opening, redesign and capex guidance published on February 
            4th, 2021. 
 
2,000          In 2021 Magnit plans to open around 2,000 stores of different format on a gross basis as part 
            of its organic expansion and redesign about 700 stores. Capital expenditures is expected to be 
stores on gross basis  approximately RUB 60-65 billion[10]. 
to be opened by magnit 
organically in 2021   Based on further detailed analysis of the performance of newly acquired Dixy stores, respective 
            instruction of the Federal Antimonopoly Service[11] and overlap with existing network, the 
            Company may potentially take a decision to slightly adjust its organic store opening program in 
            the respective regions. It is expected that any adjustment will not lead to material impact on 
            the Company's development plans.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation effective

from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentage change due to

rounding of decimals. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

APPENDIX 2Q and 1H 2021 Store Openings 

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change Change, % 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Change, % 
Store Openings (Gross) 519   177   342  193.2%  926   498   428  85.9% 
Convenience Stores   308   94   214  227.7%  549   239   310  129.7% 
Supermarkets      1    1    0   0.0%   2    1    1   100.0% 
Drogerie Stores    210   82   128  156.1%  375   258   117  45.3% 
Store Closures     75   143   -68  -47.6%  146   329   -183  -55.6% 
Convenience Stores   58   107   -49  -45.8%  112   280   -168  -60.0% 
Supermarkets      3    1    2   200.0%  3    2    1   50.0% 
Drogerie Stores    14   35   -21  -60.0%  31   47   -16  -34.0% 
Store Openings (Net)  444   34   410  n/a    780   169   611  361.5% 
Convenience Stores   250   -13   263  n/a    437   -41   478  n/a 
Supermarkets      -2   0    -2   n/a    -1   -1   0   0.0% 
Drogerie Stores    196   47   149  317.0%  344   211   133  63.0%

2Q 2021 Monthly Operating Results 

April  Change May   Change June  Change 
Total net retail sales, RUB million  135,377 8.4%  139,472 9.3%  138,844 9.6% 
Convenience Stores          106,195 7.8%  109,283 10.1% 108,998 11.2% 
Supermarkets             17,315 4.1%  17,423 3.4%  16,774 1.6% 
Drogerie Stores            10,954 22.3% 11,972 12.7% 12,314 9.0% 
Other formats             913   5.1%  794   -3.0% 758   -8.1% 
Number of tickets, million      401   19.2% 421   14.4% 421   8.6% 
Convenience Stores          339   19.3% 356   15.1% 356   9.2% 
Supermarkets             28   18.0% 29   10.3% 28   2.8% 
Drogerie Stores            31   21.3% 34   12.9% 34   10.0% 
Other formats             2.4   -4.4% 2.2   -10.7% 2.1   -16.8% 
Average ticket[12], RUB        337   -9.1% 332   -4.4% 330   0.9% 
Convenience Stores          313   -9.6% 307   -4.4% 306   1.8% 
Supermarkets             613   -11.8% 601   -6.2% 593   -1.2% 
Drogerie Stores            351   0.8%  357   -0.2% 359   -0.9% 
Other formats             354   6.2%  353   9.3%  360   12.3% 
Number of Stores (EOP)        21,981 n/a  22,099 n/a  22,344 n/a 
Convenience Stores          15,159 n/a  15,218 n/a  15,348 n/a 
Supermarkets             469   n/a  469   n/a  469   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            6,353  n/a  6,412  n/a  6,527  n/a 
Store Openings (Gross)        107   n/a  141   n/a  271   n/a 
Convenience Stores          77   n/a  78   n/a  153   n/a 
Supermarkets             0    n/a  1    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            30   n/a  62   n/a  118   n/a 
Store Closures            26   n/a  23   n/a  26   n/a 
Convenience Stores          16   n/a  19   n/a  23   n/a 
Supermarkets             2    n/a  1    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            8    n/a  3    n/a  3    n/a 
Store Openings (Net)         81   n/a  118   n/a  245   n/a 
Convenience Stores          61   n/a  59   n/a  130   n/a 
Supermarkets             -2   n/a  0    n/a  0    n/a 
Drogerie Stores            22   n/a  59   n/a  115   n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 7,631  4.7%  7,669  5.2%  7,748  6.3% 
Convenience Stores          5,194  4.8%  5,220  5.3%  5,275  6.4% 
Supermarkets             941   -0.2% 943   0.0%  943   -0.1% 
Drogerie Stores            1,465  9.0%  1,477  9.4%  1,500  11.2% 
Other formats             31   -23.2% 30   -26.4% 30   -26.9% 
Selling Space Added (Net), th. sq. m. 24.9  n/a  38.1  n/a  79.4  n/a 
Convenience Stores          24.8  n/a  25.5  n/a  55.9  n/a 
Supermarkets             -2.1  n/a  1.6   n/a  0.0   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            4.9   n/a  12.0  n/a  23.5  n/a 
Other formats             -2.8  n/a  -0.9  n/a  0.0   n/a Financial Results for 2Q and 1H 2021 (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln          2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 
Total Revenue       424,341 387,323 9.6%  822,230 763,361 7.7% 
Retail          413,693 379,174 9.1%  801,592 743,959 7.7% 
Wholesale         10,648 8,149  30.7%  20,638 19,403 6.4% 
Gross Profit       99,513 94,337 5.5%  192,586 179,522 7.3% 
Gross Margin, %      23.5%  24.4%  -91 bps 23.4%  23.5%  -9 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -18.8% -19.0% 15 bps -18.9% -19.1% 15 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[13]    49,586 48,138 3.0%  95,038 88,194 7.8% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 11.7%  12.4%  -74 bps 11.6%  11.6%  1 bps 
EBITDA          49,236 48,133 2.3%  94,363 87,845 7.4% 
EBITDA Margin, %     11.6%  12.4%  -82 bps 11.5%  11.5%  -3 bps 
EBIT           25,947 25,365 2.3%  49,107 42,772 14.8% 
EBIT Margin, %      6.1%  6.5%  -43 bps 6.0%  5.6%  37 bps 
Net Finance Costs     -10,438 -11,118 -6.1%  -20,601 -22,994 -10.4% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)      666   1,097  -39.3% 454   -920  -149.4% 
Profit before Tax     16,175 15,344 5.4%  28,959 18,858 53.6% 
Taxes           -3,629 -3,174 14.3%  -6,660 -4,359 52.8% 
Net Income        12,546 12,170 3.1%  22,300 14,500 53.8% 
Net Income Margin, %   3.0%  3.1%  -19 bps 2.7%  1.9%  81 bps -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and My Price

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 9.6% total sales growth, 5.2% LFL -5-

[3] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores

[4] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices

[5] Excluding VAT

[6] Net retail sales of the last four quarters divided by the average selling space at the end of the last five quarters

[7] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[8] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 31.03.2021 + inventories as of 30.06.2021)/2/cost of goods sold for 2Q 2021) x 91

[9] https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure

[10] Does not include RUB 87.6 billion spent on DIXY acquisition

[11] FAS prescription to one-time reduce market share limit of 35% in 22 municipalities in the North-West and Central regions till 1st July 2022

[12] Excluding VAT

[13] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  118703 
EQS News ID:  1222530 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222530&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.