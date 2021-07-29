- (PLX AI) - BASF posted stellar results in the second quarter, but the performance is unsustainable, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform rating on the stock.
- • Price target raised to EUR 60 from EUR 58, which implies 10% downside
- • Upstream chemicals enjoyed a remarkable first half as strong demand coincided with unprecedented supply outages, pushing spreads to decade high levels, BofA said
- • As capacity returns, spreads may start to come back down: BofA
