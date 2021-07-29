Lumen launches new on-net subsea fiber route between U.S. and France

The push for international bandwidth grows; Lumen offers diverse, low-latency solutions via trans-Atlantic route on the Dunant subsea cable

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, almost 70% of organizations using cloud services say they plan to increase their cloud spending. This is creating a spike in the demand for cloud connectivity services and data worldwide. The need for international bandwidth is already more than doubling every two years, with internet growth increasing rapidly on all continents.

To help meet the growing need for more data flow and online content between the U.S. and Europe, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is significantly increasing its network capacity across the Atlantic Ocean by adding a new on-net route utilizing the Google Dunant subsea cable system between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

"No other subsea cable route comes close to the capacity levels traversing the trans-Atlantic," said TeleGeography research director Alan Mauldin. "Looking forward, there's no question that tremendous new capacity will be required on this route. Lumen's decision to increase their capacity across the Atlantic makes a world of sense."

Providing complete network diversity to support global organizations

The Dunant trans-Atlantic cable connects the flourishing Virginia data center corridor in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. The new Lumen route on the Dunant system will offer optional diversity, latency, and custom routing guarantees. This will give international businesses and wholesale providers a secure, diverse trans-Atlantic network option connecting to the Lumen global 450,000 route fiber mile network.

"We're in an era of 'more'. The need for more online content, more applications and more cloud services between continents won't diminish anytime soon," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president, global customer success. "That's why this subsea infrastructure is so important. The capacity Lumen will be offering on the Dunant subsea cable can be scaled to meet increased customer broadband demands for years to come. With our comprehensive trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio, customers will enjoy diverse routes, low latency and a connection to one of the most interconnected and deeply peered networks in the world."

Providing the Virginia data center hub with a European gateway

Establishing a new subsea route provides the greater Washington, D.C., data center corridor with a direct and efficient connection to Europe, including Paris and Frankfurt. Lumen also just recently announced the expansion of its fiber network in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain.

Lumen has owned and operated global subsea networks for more than 20 years and continues to support market growth where businesses need it most.

Lumen plans to deliver services on the Dunant subsea system in September.

