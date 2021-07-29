Bank Alfalah and ACE Money Transfer Hold a Gold Distribution Ceremony and Announce their New Promotional Campaign

MANCHESTER, England, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading cross-border remittance provider, and Bank Alfalah held a gold distribution ceremony in Lahore, Paksitan at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore on 16th July 2021. Three 20 Tola Gold Bars were distributed among Ms Mubeshera Shadab, Ms Sultana Yasmin, Mr Abdul Mutalib, and four 5 Tola Gold Biscuits were distributed among Mr Muhammed Ahmed, Mr Muhammad Imran Munsab, Mr Muhammad Shabeer Sapra, Mr Muhammad Raza Ullah.

The renowned Pakistani actress and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat, graced the event and announced the upcoming mega promotional campaign for 2021.

ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah will incentivize the customers sending remittances to Pakistan to win cash prizes, including 270 prizes of rupees 50,000 each and a bumper prize of rupees 1 crore. The campaign will be starting from 1st October till 31st December 2021.

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said on the occasion, "This campaign and the upcoming one are testaments of our trust and strong collaboration with Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the largest and most technologically advanced banks of Pakistan. We aim to provide convenient, fast and secure remittance solutions to our customers' needs who entrust us with their monies. We strive to play our part in developing Pakistan by promoting legal channels of remittances."

Saad Ur Rahman Khan, Group Head for Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business Division at Bank Alfalah also remarked during the event, "We, at Bank Alfalah, are always working hard to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our overseas partners and customers. We are constantly improving our service levels and offerings for our alliance partners to serve the expectations of the Pakistani diaspora and their families in Pakistan and make their experience with us easy and convenient."

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a Manchester-based financial institution specialized in cross-border payments. It provides online remittance services from the UK, EU and Australia with an extensive network of 300,000+ Locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with 730 branches across more than 200 cities in the country and an international presence in Asia & the Middle East. The Bank provides financial solutions to consumers, corporations, institutions and governments through a broad spectrum of products and services.

Media contact:

dm@acemoneytransfer.com

+44 161 3936 999