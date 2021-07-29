musicMagpie's (MMAG) maiden interim results following its admission to AIM demonstrated underlying revenue growth with expanding gross margins. There are encouraging results from new initiatives that aim to generate incremental revenue streams in new markets including recurring telephony subscriptions (versus historical one-off revenues), and new sources of product including corporate recycling and SMARTDrop kiosks. These have the potential to become important contributors to MMAG's growth prospects.

