Chimeric recently announced that it will be licensing a chimeric antigen receptor t-cell (CAR T) programme targeting cadherin 17 (CDH17) from the University of Pennsylvania. Specific financial terms are undisclosed, but they include an upfront fee, annual maintenance fees, milestones and a royalty (likely single digit, in our view). A CDH17 CAR T may have broad applicability in solid tumours, particularly in neuroendocrine, colorectal, pancreatic and gastric cancers. Importantly, preclinical evidence suggests the therapy may be able to eradicate tumours with little to no toxicity to normal tissues. The CDH17 CAR T is expected to enter the clinic in 2022.

