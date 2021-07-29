Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the oncology field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Uz Stammberger, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. In the role, Dr. Stammberger will lead the advancement of Prokarium's oncology pipeline into the clinic.

Uz Stammberger, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prokarium

"Uz brings extensive clinical experience to Prokarium's team having spent more than two decades in oncology drug development and research," said Kristen Albright, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Prokarium. "We are thrilled to welcome Uz onboard as we expand our clinical portfolio into oncology, and I look forward to working together on the development of our next generation immuno-oncology pipeline."

"Prokarium's unique technology based on live, attenuated bacteria is a promising and powerful strategy for reprogramming the tumor microenvironment and eliciting long-lasting anti-tumor effects," said Dr. Stammberger. "I am excited to exploit the full therapeutic capabilities of our proprietary bacteria in both the monotherapy and combination settings, with our lead program targeting bladder cancer, an indication in which there remains a significant unmet medical need for patients."

Dr. Stammberger joins Prokarium from the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, where he oversaw the MAPK assets in Translational Clinical Oncology and generated several PoCs/PoMs in different genetically defined solid tumors. Prior to his role at Novartis, Dr. Stammberger was a Clinical Lead at Merck KGaA, responsible for Tepotinib, a small molecule inhibitor of c-Met which is approved in the US and Japan for MetEx14 skip mutant NSCLC. Earlier in his career, he held various positions at Roche and Boehringer Ingelheim. Dr. Stammberger received his Doctor of Medicine as well as the Venia docendi (Adj. Professor of General Thoracic Surgery) from the University of Bern and is a board-certified GP and surgeon.

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy. Our pipeline is designed to unlock the next level of immuno-oncology by building on the most recent advances in cancer immunology. Prokarium's lead program is focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer by orchestrating immune-driven, long-lasting antitumor effects. Prokarium is based London, UK. For further information, visit https://www.prokarium.com.

