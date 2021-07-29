euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Katherine Alexakis to the leadership team, taking up the role of Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective 6 September 2021, at which time Katherine will also join the Board of Directors as an Executive Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005060/en/

Brady Rafuse, CEO of euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)

Katherine joins euNetworks after 15 years working at Goldman Sachs International in London, where she held several roles across the European Equities business. She most recently served as a Managing Director within European Equity Research, sitting on the European Investment Review Committee and leading the European Tactical Research Group. Katherine was also responsible for merchandising the research product across the Securities division. Previously, Katherine was a member of the Telecoms Research team and the Equity Sales Desk in the Securities Division.

"I am delighted that Katherine is joining the euNetworks team," said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "The role of CFO at euNetworks is important to our development and the scaling of our business. Katherine's financial skills and experience are hugely valuable assets as we move forward with our plans, working closely with our institutional investors within the financial community."

"We remain committed to building on euNetworks' unique position in the digital infrastructure eco-system and this appointment is important to euNetworks' continued development path," said Brian McMullen, Partner of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. "We welcome Katherine to the team and Board of Directors and look forward to working with her."

"World-class critical internet infrastructure has never been more important, so this is an exciting time to be joining euNetworks," said Katherine Alexakis. "I look forward to working with Brady and the team on the ongoing growth and development of the company's unique network and contributing to euNetworks' continued success in the market."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 51 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 450 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005060/en/

Contacts:

euNetworks contact:

Hannah Britt Senior Director, Marketing IR euNetworks

hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email

+44 7717 896 446 mobile