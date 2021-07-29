Patrimonium Private Equity invests in Octo Actuators, a fast growing leader in the sector of integrated drive systems for the bed and furniture industry.

Octo Actuators, with operational headquarters in Grünsfeld, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, has a turnover of around 20 million with 90 employees, and develops, manufactures and distributes its motorized drive systems throughout Europe and selectively in Asia. Its innovative electric drive systems are used in slatted, upholstered and box-spring beds as well as motorised mattresses and upholstered furniture. The company has grown strongly in recent years and plans further expansion with new products and the development of new customer segments and international markets.

The company was founded by the entrepreneur and technology developer Eckhart Dewert and is led by an experienced management team. The company's development is supported by positive market trends such as growing spending on comfort in private households and demand for solutions for the ageing population.

Strategic and financial support from Patrimonium Private Equity

Patrimonium Private Equity is taking a stake in the group's Swiss holding company and will support future growth through capital increases. The parties have agreed not to disclose transaction terms.

Prof. Dr. Mehdi Mostowfi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Octo Actuators, explains: "Patrimonium Private Equity is known as a reliable partner for growing SME's in the DACH region and the team has gained our trust due to its great entrepreneurial experience. We are convinced that further expansion will be ideally supported by Patrimonium as a partner."

Andreas Ziegler, Senior Director at Patrimonium Private Equity and designated member of the Board of Directors, adds: "The high level of innovation, the potential of the product portfolio and the track record of the team convinced us from the very beginning. We are very much looking forward to partnering with the founders and their management team and to supporting their further growth with our expertise and network."

Growing portfolio of the new fund

With this investment, the Patrimonium Private Equity Fund, which launched in 2020, acquires another platform investment ideally complementing the current portfolio consisting of the German HübnerKTB Oberflächentechnik GmbH (a leading surface technology specialist) and the Swiss Roth Group (the market leader for technical insulation, coatings and passive fire protection). The fund invests in buyout situations of growing small and medium-sized companies in the DACH region. The focus of the fund includes industrial products, services, the ancillary construction sector as well as medtech and healthcare services.

Octo Actuators

Octo Actuators GmbH is a global leader in ultra-flat drive technology for slatted frames, upholstered and box spring beds as well as motorised drive systems for mattresses and upholstered furniture. The company, which is based in Grünsfeld in Baden-Württemberg, employs around 90 people and has achieved high sales growth in recent years. www.octo-actuators.de

Patrimonium Private Equity

Patrimonium Private Equity Advisors AG ("Patrimonium Private Equity") advises the Patrimonium Private Equity Fund SCSp and is a part of Patrimonium Asset Management AG (Patrimonium). Patrimonium is a Swiss private markets investment manager operating across the real estate, private debt, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. The company provides solutions to professional investors and differentiates itself through a direct and sustainable investment approach. Patrimonium principally operates in Switzerland, Germany and neighboring countries. The company manages assets of CHF 3.5 bn (as at 07.2021) and employs a staff of 70 with offices in Lausanne, Zurich and Zug. Patrimonium's legal entities are regulated by the relevant financial market supervisory authorities (FINMA, OAK BV and CSSF).

Patrimonium your Partner in Private Markets

Patrimonium Private Equity Fund

