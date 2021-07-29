Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021

WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
29.07.21
11:31 Uhr
7,290 Euro
-0,445
-5,75 %
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2021 | 10:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Lundin Mining (139/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Lundin Mining
Corporation (Lundin Mining) published on July 29, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Lundin Mining has declared an extraordinary dividend of CAD 0.09
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is September 2, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Lundin Mining (LUMI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
