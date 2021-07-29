Doctor Care Anywhere Group's (DOC) Q221 update highlights that underlying revenue has continued to increase, driven by its expanding internet hospital and subsequent growth in diagnostic referrals. Management remains confident that FY21 revenue will be at least 100% above FY20 levels, implying a total revenue of at least £23.2m. Its balance sheet remains strong with net cash of £31.5m. The expected Q421 launch of its digitally integrated virtual and in-person primary care service with Nuffield Health will be a UK first.

