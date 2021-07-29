Series A round will support the growth of global impact technology business

Diginex, the disruptive impact technology company helping to solve the world's most pressing ESG and sustainability challenges, has closed a $6m Series A round led by Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group, bringing the total amount raised to over $8m. The funding round will enable Diginex to continue development of its blockchain-enabled SaaS products as well as deepen its global digital distribution channels.

Founded in 2017, with a global team of technology and impact experts, Diginex is growing rapidly and is a technology partner to major organisations around the world including Microsoft, Coca-Cola, the US State Department, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. Its products and platforms, including DiginexESG, stand out as a new approach to sustainability reporting, as investor demand continues to increase and new regulations threaten to leave behind non-compliant businesses. By using the latest innovations such as blockchain technology and AI to manage and validate data, Diginex makes ESG reporting more affordable and accessible to companies of all sizes.

Shea Wallon, Managing Director at Fitch Ventures said, "Fitch is the only credit rating agency with a comprehensive, systematic credit-?focused approach showing how ESG factors affect credit ratings. It's through this lens that we are excited to back Diginex as the team drives the business forward to offer ESG reporting solutions that work for companies of all sizes. It's a hugely exciting opportunity for us and we are very proud of our involvement in this purpose driven business."

Andrew Steel, Global Group Head of Sustainable Finance at Fitch Group commented, "The ESG market continues to grow and innovate at a rapid pace but, with taxonomies still evolving, harmonization of standards remains a challenge. Diginex's product platform is a significant market enabler for companies seeking to gather, manage and disclose ESG data and for investors seeking better quality consistent ESG information. We are tremendously excited about the products currently being offered and those under development by Diginex."

Miles Pelham, Founder and Chairman of Diginex added, "We are delighted to have Fitch Ventures partner with us as Diginex continues to grow, sharing our vision to make ESG reporting effortless as it moves into the mainstream. Earlier this year, we launched the DiginexESG platform, which provides an accessible and transparent tool for companies to identify and report on key areas of materiality against the world's most recognised frameworks. This latest funding round will enable us to continue bringing new technologies that help businesses deliver on their sustainability goals, including with our latest DiginexClimate platform which helps companies manage their carbon footprint on their path to net zero."

As part of this next phase of growth, Dr. Tomicah Tillemann, outgoing Executive Director of the Digital Impact and Governance Initiative at New America and former senior advisor to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, has joined Diginex as a Board Director. (See separate press release for further details.)

About Diginex

Diginex is a disruptive impact tech business helping organisations to address the world's most pressing sustainability issues, utilising the latest blockchain technology to lead change and increase transparency.

Diginex's frontier-pushing SaaS products are used by both companies and governments to tackle challenges including supply chain management, labour rights, due diligence, and corporate environmental responsibility. Its technology provides businesses who want to do better with the tools that both help them be more responsible, and to realise the commercial benefits of ESG, including greater efficiency, reduced corporate risk, and increased ability to attract and secure investment. By using its technology to understand the impact of their operations, organisations can future proof their business models and accelerate growth, while contributing to a better future.

About Fitch Ventures

Fitch Ventures is the equity investment arm of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

Fitch Ventures makes equity investments in innovative and emerging technology companies in the rapidly evolving financial services industry to help accelerate their commercial growth. Portfolio companies benefit from the strategic support and expertise of Fitch Group and Hearst.

