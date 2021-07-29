Tamara Makarenko Joins Veracity Worldwide In London Office

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Worldwide, a leading business intelligence and strategic advisory firm, has appointed Tamara Makarenkoas Managing Director, London, as announced by Daniel Crocker, Veracity's Chief Executive Officer. Tamara will oversee Veracity's London office and brings over 20 years of experience in the commercial intelligence and investigations field. Prior to joining Veracity, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Sibylline, co-founded both West Sands Advisory and SAM Worldwide, and was head of intelligence for Global Strategies Group.

"Tamara is a highly-respected leader with strategic vision and exceptional experience in asset tracing, commercial dispute resolution, and crisis and risk management," said Steven Fox, Veracity's Executive Chairman. "She is supremely talented and we are delighted to have the opportunity to leverage her expertise in support of Veracity clients in the UK and Europe."

"I am excited to be joining a firm with a deep track-record for working on complex problems in some of the world's most challenging markets," said Tamara Makarenko. "I look forward to supporting Steven and the Veracity team as we advance the business goals of our clients."

In 2020 and 2021, Tamara was recognized for her work in the Chambers & Partners Litigation Support Guide. She holds a PhD in international politics from the University of Wales (Aberystwyth), an M.Litt. in international security studies from the University of St. Andrews, and a Bachelor of Arts in politics from the University of Manitoba. She speaks Ukrainian and has basic knowledge of French, German, Greek, and Russian.

Veracity is the premier advisor on political, corruption, and reputation risks in challenging markets. We have deep expertise on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues in some of the world's most difficult countries. Our approach relies on credible insight, actionable analysis, and assured results. Our deep source networks and on-the-ground experience since 2007 make Veracity a leading business intelligence and strategic advisory firm. Veracity has offices in New York, Washington, London, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

