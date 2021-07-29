DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group plc
2021 Half-Year Results
29 July 2021
RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR
"During the first six months of 2021, the Group has delivered a solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by an improved macroeconomic outlook for the UK. While we are seeing clear progress in the vaccine roll out and emergence from lockdown restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the people, businesses and communities of the UK. In this context, the Group remains committed to Helping Britain Recover from the pandemic and delivering for all stakeholders."
William Chalmers
Solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by improved macroeconomic outlook
Balance sheet and capital strength further enhanced
Outlook
- Given our solid financial performance and the improved UK macroeconomic outlook, the Group is enhancing its guidance for 2021. Based on the Group's current macroeconomic assumptions:
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8344G_1-2021-7-28.pdf
