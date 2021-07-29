Paris intends to secure 34 GW of solar, onshore wind and hydroelectric generation capacity by 2026 by offering generators premium payments - determined by competitive reverse-bidding among developers - to top-up the market electricity price.The European Commission has greenlit France's five-year, €30.5 billion program to incentivize solar, onshore wind and hydro facilities under its state aid rules. The bloc's legislative body on Tuesday announced it has waved through plans for the French government to offer premium payments to top-up the market electricity price, with the top-up figure determined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...