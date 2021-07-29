Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to repurchase own shares

Millicom to repurchase own shares

Luxembourg, July 29, 2021 - On May 4, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholdersresolved to authorize(the "Board") to adopt a share repurchase plan. Based on the Authorization, the Board has decided to initiate a repurchase program comprising not more than 5,000,000 Swedish Depository Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("SDRs"). The purposes of the share repurchase plan may include: reduction of Millicom's share capital; meeting obligations for Board remuneration; and/or meeting obligations under Millicom's share-based incentive plans or other compensation programs.

The repurchase program will be implemented in accordance with the Authorization, the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares

The repurchase program will be conducted under the following conditions:

SDRs will be repurchased on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with the rules governing purchases of own shares as stated in the Nasdaq Rulebook and in accordance with MAR, and consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR, the Safe Harbour Regulation and any other applicable law. Repurchases may take place during the period between August 2, 2021 and the date of Millicom's 2022 AGM. SDRs may be repurchased on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the registered interval for the share price prevailing at any time (the so-called spread), that is, the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs. Payment for the shares will be made in cash.

As of the date of this press release, the total number of outstanding shares in Millicomis 101,739,217 of which 178,555 are held by Millicomas treasury shares. Completed acquisitions of own shares will be disclosed and reported in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as Nasdaq Rulebook.

Complete information on the authorization resolved by the Annual General Meeting can be found on Millicom's website.





Inquiries should be sent to investors@millicom.com.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications

+1 786-628-5300

press@millicom.com







Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Attachment