PASCO scientific wins international award for innovation in STEM education

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovator in science and STEM education, PASCO scientific, has won the 2021 Bett Awards' Digital Devices category for their innovation in STEM coding, the //code.Node Solution Set.

The //code.Node Solution Set provides teachers with a revolutionary method for engaging students in coding and computational thinking in science learning. Rather than simply teaching students how to code, the //code.Node Solution Set skillfully scaffolds coding into essential science concepts, making it easy for students to build a wide range of competencies as they use code to investigate, measure, and analyze authentic science phenomena. The award-winning flipbook is available for free on the PASCO website.

"We are honored to have PASCO's innovation recognized among the best and brightest in educational technology," said President and CEO of PASCO scientific, Richard Briscoe. "With the //code.Node Solution Set, our goal was to provide educators with a more cohesive approach to teaching coding and computational thinking in STEM education. This award reaffirms the success we've seen from teachers and confirms our approach as we look forward to future innovations in science and STEM education."

Based in London, the Bett Awards are an international celebration of the inspiring creativity and innovation that can be found throughout technology for education. The awards are a keystone of the Bett Show event, the world's leading showcase of educational technology, which hosts more than 800 EdTech leaders from 146 countries every year. Produced in association with Besa, the Bett Awards recognize organizations that meet the highest standard of excellence in educational technology.

Since entering the Bett Awards, PASCO has continued their innovation with the development of STEM Sense - an exciting new line of ready-to-use solutions that are designed to help educators integrate computational thinking, crosscutting concepts, and career awareness into STEM learning. The company's growing line of hands-on, STEM Sense solutions are available now from the PASCO website .

