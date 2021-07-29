- (PLX AI) - SGS announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Granzer, a leading independent regulatory affairs company supporting the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.
- • Granzer supports product development and regulatory affairs for both the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in a wide variety of therapeutic areas
- • It offers advice and facilitates agency filings for biologics, pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines and cell & gene therapy products
- • Granzer has over 500 clients across Europe, North America, Japan, Australia and Asia and, among others, recently supported Pfizer-BioNTech in becoming one of the first companies to successfully register in Europe and the USA an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
- • Founded in 2001 in Munich, the company generated 2020 revenues of EUR 16.7 million
