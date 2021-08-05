- (PLX AI) - SGS canceled plans to buy a controlling stake in Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services, and the acquisition was never finalized, the company said through a spokesperson.
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
