The Swiss group has acquired an integrated solar roof system solution from an unidentified German engineering service provider for this purpose. The aim is grow this sector from a niche market.From pv magazine Germany. The first heterojunction Smartwire solar modules have just come off Meyer Burger's production line in Germany's Saxony, and the Swiss company is already planning its next step. It announced Thursday that it plans to add innovative solar PV roof tiles to its portfolio. The product will be a roof-integrated, high-performance PV system that can be installed like traditional roof ...

