Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company has commenced production of its new 340 GFX model boat.

The 340 GFX is the first of two new larger models Twin Vee plans to bring to market. At 34-feet in overall length and an 11-foot draft, the 340 GFX is designed for offshore versatility, endurance and speed. Twin gas-powered outboard motors will power the 340 GFX.

Preston Yarborough, Twin Vee's Vice-President, stated, "The 340 GFX has a four-hundred-gallon fuel tank capacity, three livewells with two in the aft and one at the helms, and has a maximum of 800 horsepower. We believe the 340 GFX will provide incredible performance in a good-looking package."

Rendered images of a white and powder blue Twin Vee 340 Center Console GFX

A side profile and aerial renderings of the 340 GFX in the water

The Company plans to present the new 340 GFX, together with several other models, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 -31, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an annual event produced by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Considered to be one of the largest boat shows in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show draws quality buyers and enthusiasts able to directly interact with manufacturers and marine suppliers. In 2019, the five-day event boasted over 100,000 attendees, over 1,000 exhibitors, and displayed over 1,300 boats. More info on the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can be found at https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/.

