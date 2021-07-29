Today KORTUC Inc., a Japanese clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the clinical and product development of a novel radiosensitizer improving the effectiveness of cancer radiotherapy (RT), announces the closing of an equity investment from AXA Japan.

KORTUC will use the financing to fund Research and Development activities, accelerate its Pivotal Phase II Study in the UK and pursue additional Pivotal Studies in the US. Currently ongoing Pivotal Phase II Study focuses on application of Kortuc radiosensitizer to locally advanced/recurrent breast cancer patients undergoing RT.

Comments from KORTUC

"We are pleased to share our vision with and receive such strong support from our new investor as we are accelerating our clinical research in the UK and the US to bring to cancer patients globally a product that can make a true difference in the near future we firmly believe that Kortuc radiosensitizer can change the paradigm for use of radiotherapy across cancer types and stages" highlighted Kazu Matsuda, Chief Executive Officer of KORTUC.

Comments from AXA Japan

"As a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters. As new cancer patient growth accelerates, this investment illustrates our purpose to support innovative technologies that can serve humanity." Jean-Baptiste Tricot, Director, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AXA Japan commented.

Boris Moutier, Corporate Officer of AXA Japan, Japan and Asia Chief Investment Officer, also highlights that "With this brand new radiosensitizer, KORTUC has great potential to become a ground-breaking player in cancer treatment field, and we are glad to engage in this greatly promising journey. Aligned with AXA Group's vision, AXA Japan pursues investments into startups that may create innovations and produce tangible results."

About KORTUC Inc.

KORTUC Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. KORTUC's Pivotal Phase II Study is currently ongoing in the UK with Royal Marsden Hospital and a number of cancer centers*1 across the UK focusing on locally advanced, recurrent breast cancer. Phase I study was completed in 2019 successfully demonstrating the product's safety and efficacy, while related publication was accepted by Red Journal (ASTRO) in June 2020.

About AXA Japan

AXA Japan is the Japanese arm of the AXA Group established in 1994. AXA Japan serves 2.64 million customers with 4.87 million policies by utilizing global expertise and experience of the AXA Group. Through partnerships with 511 Chambers of Commerce and Industry, private companies, and public offices across Japan, which have been built since the establishment of Nippon Dantai Life Insurance in 1934, AXA Japan offers a wide range of products, including death protection, medical/cancer protection, annuities, and asset accumulation, as well as advice on improving corporate welfare and Life Management. In fiscal 2020, the company supported customers by paying 234.4 billion yen in claims and in annuity and maturity payouts.

About AXA Group

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 153,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 54 countries. In 2020, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 96.7 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 4.3 billion. AXA had Euro 1,032 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 Bloomberg: CS FP Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY. The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

*1 Clinical sites for Pivotal Phase II study

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

University Hospitals of North Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent, UK

Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Glasgow, UK

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust, Truro, UK

