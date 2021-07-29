Rene Buhay, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of education technology solutions, writes about the role of visualisers, also known as document cameras, in enhancing remote and hybrid education.

Visualisers combine the best teaching applications of digital cameras, video cameras, overhead projectors and magnifiers into a straightforward, affordable, compact device.

They enable teachers and students to instantly stream and capture vivid images of any object living or inanimate, still or moving, flat or 3D in real-time to a large audience with amazing HD clarity.

The best visualisers, such as the AVer U50, feature portability, convenience and the ability to run off power from the teacher's computer/device via USB. The AVer U50 has a 5-megapixel camera sensor, more than full HD1080p output resolution and a built-in microphone, making it an excellent choice for video sessions over MS Teams or Zoom.

AVer's A+ Suite software provides more engagement and collaboration between teachers and students with tools that help increase integration such as annotation, recording, image capture, and picture-in-picture that will improve user experience and learning outcomes.

The Aver U50 can also double as a web camera with is 5-megapixel camera sensor, auto focus and built-in microphone to video chat through MS Teams and other cloud-based video platforms, streaming live images from the visualiser to your friends, colleagues and students online as part of a hybrid set up for work or learning environment.

The AVer U50 visualiser is the top selling USB visualiser globally, and is deployed in over 25,000 classrooms in the UK.

The U50 easily integrates with a laptop or desktop computer via the A+ Suite for Microsoft PowerPoint to capture high-quality visualiser images and record up to 72 hours of live video and audio through the accompanying software application

With the feature-rich Sphere2 app, teachers can easily create engaging lessons annotating over live images and capturing still images or recording complete videos. They can "push" images to students running the AVer ClassSend app on their devices, engaging each student in the topic being studied.

With remote and hybrid education a permanent feature of the foreseeable future, a visualiser is one of the main enablers of education technology, at an affordable price point.

