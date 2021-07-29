Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2021-07-29 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 179131) LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 24 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2021-07-30. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008353